New Releases on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: August 23rd, 2023

Welcome to your first rundown of what's new on Netflix for this week so far in the United States. We'll cover all the new movies and series released so far and what's currently trending in the Netflix top 10s.

Lots still to come throughout the remainder of the week, with highlights including Ragnarok season 3, the new Adam Sandler movie You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!, and the new Sony movie Big George Foreman.

We’re expecting the full list of new releases planned for September 2023 to come out today, but until then, you can read our preliminary preview for the month here.

Best New Releases on Netflix So Far This Week

The Big Short (2015)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Biography, Comedy, Drama

Director: Adam McKay

Cast: Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling

Writer: Charles Randolph, Adam McKay, Michael Lewis

Runtime: 130 min / 2h 10m

A couple of licensed movies have hit Netflix so far this week and our favorite by a country mile is The Big Short, Adam McKays’s important retelling of the events that took place during the 2008 financial crisis.

Just to segue into Netflix and pop culture for a second, the movie stars Ryan Gosling, who is still flying high after his appearance as Ken in Barbie over the summer. You may have heard that director Adam McKay will be teaming with Netflix again for his next movie (the second exclusively for Netflix following Don’t Look Up): Average Height, Average Build.

UNTOLD: Swamp Kings

Number of episodes: 4

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Sports, Documentary

Director: Katharine English

Throughout August, we’ve seen volume 3 of UNTOLD released over the course of the past 4 weeks and it concludes today with the grand finale in the form of a 4-episode series looking into the Florida Gators in the late 2000s.

Here’s the full synopsis for this mini-series:

“College football is life in Florida, nowhere more apparent than in the extraordinary story of the Florida Gators from 2005 to 2010. After a blazing run in the 1990s under Coach Steve Spurrier, the University of Florida’s winning streak had dried up by 2005. Enter Urban Meyer, the Gators’ demanding new head coach whose take-no-prisoners style breeds not only a string of legendary victories, but also unrelenting drama that rippled well beyond the locker room. In their own words through extensive sit-down interviews paired with archival footage, Meyer and the titans he coached (Brandon Siler, Tim Tebow, Brandon Spikes, Major Wright, and Ahmad Black, among many others) give viewers a bird’s-eye view of how they catapulted the Florida Gators from underdogs to winners of two BCS National Championships. Drilling down with a riveting play-by-play of some of the Gators’ most blistering wins and losses, this four-episode docuseries zooms in on each turbulent year of Meyer’s reign and isn’t afraid to tackle the challenging sides of his leadership and the perils of his players being star athletes at such a young age.”

Wrestlequest

Originally due to release on Netflix Games a little earlier in the month, we finally saw WrestleQuest touch down on both the Apple and Google Play storefronts yesterday.

The game, which comes from Skybound Games and Mega Cat Studios, is set in the world of wrestling and has you both fighting and roleplaying as some of the biggest icons of the sport.

As with all 70+ Netflix games, there are no advertisements or in-app purchases.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix So Far This Week

6 New Movies Added Today

All The Queens Men (2019) – TV-MA – English – Comedy queen Sommore presents an entertaining lineup of veteran comedians including Damon Williams, Darren “DS” Sanders, Tony Sculfield and Tu Rae.

– TV-MA – English – Comedy queen Sommore presents an entertaining lineup of veteran comedians including Damon Williams, Darren “DS” Sanders, Tony Sculfield and Tu Rae. Polly Pocket Sparkle Cove Adventure (2023) – TV-Y – English – Polly explores an enchanting secret island filled with mysterious wonders, including the pockite crystal that allows her to magically change size.

– TV-Y – English – Polly explores an enchanting secret island filled with mysterious wonders, including the pockite crystal that allows her to magically change size. Sausage Party (2016) – R – English – After making a gruesome discovery about life beyond the supermarket, an affable sausage strives to save his fellow foods in this raunchy comedy.

– R – English – After making a gruesome discovery about life beyond the supermarket, an affable sausage strives to save his fellow foods in this raunchy comedy. Sommore: A Queen with No Spades (2018) – TV-MA – English – Sommore takes to the stage in Miami for a comedy special in which she aims her laser wit at everything from plastic surgery to personal politics.

– TV-MA – English – Sommore takes to the stage in Miami for a comedy special in which she aims her laser wit at everything from plastic surgery to personal politics. Squared Love Everlasting (2023) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Polish – In this third “Squared Love” film, Monika and Enzo’s whirlwind romance heads toward a fairy-tale ending until a bombshell revelation changes everything.

– TV-14 – Polish – In this third “Squared Love” film, Monika and Enzo’s whirlwind romance heads toward a fairy-tale ending until a bombshell revelation changes everything. The Big Short (2015) – R – English – A group of wily opportunists make a fortune off of the U.S. economic crash by sniffing out the situation in advance and betting against the banks.

4 New TV Series Added

LIGHTHOUSE (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese – Two leading entertainers casually get together for some real talk, shedding light on their vulnerabilities and worries, with lots of laughs along the way.

– TV-14 – Japanese – Two leading entertainers casually get together for some real talk, shedding light on their vulnerabilities and worries, with lots of laughs along the way. The Devil Judge (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean – In a near-future dystopia, an enigmatic judge punishes the haves by carrying out his vision of justice in trials live-broadcast and voted on by citizens.

– TV-14 – Korean – In a near-future dystopia, an enigmatic judge punishes the haves by carrying out his vision of justice in trials live-broadcast and voted on by citizens. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Get hitched or call it quits? Couples put their love to the test — while shacking up with other potential matches — in a provocative reality series.

– TV-MA – English – Get hitched or call it quits? Couples put their love to the test — while shacking up with other potential matches — in a provocative reality series. Untold: Swamp Kings (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – This docuseries explores how legendarily ruthless football coach Urban Meyer turned the ragtag 2000s-era Florida Gators into a ferocious winning machine.

Netflix Top 10 Movies and Series for August 23rd, 2023

# TV Shows Movies 1 Depp V Heard The Pope’s Exorcist 2 Painkiller The Monkey King 3 The Chosen One Heart of Stone 4 The Upshaws Despicable Me 2 5 Ballers A Life Too Short: The Isabella Nardoni Case 6 Suits Despicable Me 7 The Lincoln Lawyer Untold: Hall of Shame 8 My Dad the Bounty Hunter River Wild 9 The Pharmacist Bee Movie 10 At Home with the Furys The Boss Baby

What are you watching on Netflix this week?