Romance Movies Coming to Netflix in 2022 and Beyond

Welcome to our big preview running you through all of the big romance dramas and romantic comedies coming to Netflix in 2022 and beyond. Romance is a genre Netflix has been particularly strong with recent years but will that trend continue? Let’s take a look.

As per our other genre previews, for the purpose of brevity, we’ll only be covering English-language Netflix Original releases.

Romance Dramas Coming Soon to Netflix

Along for the Ride

Coming to Netflix: May 6th

Based on the book by Sarah Dessen, this movie was originally scheduled to release in April 2022 but was shifted to May.

The teen romance comes from Sofia Alvarez who writes and directs. It’s about one last care-free summer before college begins for two teens.

Beauty

Originally planned for release in 2021, this LGBTQ movie comes from director Andrew Dosunmu and tells the story of Jasmin (played by Aleyse Shannon) falling for her best friend Beauty (played by Gracie Marie Bradley) but their romance is forbidden.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Confirmed for 2022 release on Netflix

Based on the novel by D.H. Lawrence, this adaptation is being led by Emma Corrin. It’s about the unhappily married Lady Chatterley entering into an affair with the gamekeeper.

Persuasion

Confirmed for 2022 release on Netflix

Based on the timeless Jane Austen novel, this adaptation will see mega-star Dakota Johnson playing the role of Anne Elliot.

The novel was Jane Austen’s last published work and follows a 27-year-old unconforming woman that has an old flame crashing back into her life.

Carrie Cracknell directs.

The Noel Diary

Confirmed for 2022 release on Netflix

One of the Christmas movies coming up in 2022 is The Noel Diary which comes from Charles Shyer (known for The Parent Trap and Father of the Bridge) and is based on the novel by Richard Paul Evans.

It’s about a man returning home for the holiday season to arrange his mother’s estate but while doing so he stumbles upon a diary.

Bonnie Bedelia and Justin Hartley star.

Other Romance Dramas Coming Soon to Netflix

Blackout – Told from the perspective of 12 teens with six shots of love, the story takes place as a heatwave blankets New York City in darkness and causes electric chaos.

– Told from the perspective of 12 teens with six shots of love, the story takes place as a heatwave blankets New York City in darkness and causes electric chaos. Do No Harm – Previously in development at Paramount, this movie is about a surgeon who goes down a dark path after beginning an affair.

– Previously in development at Paramount, this movie is about a surgeon who goes down a dark path after beginning an affair. Ehrengard – Based on the Karen Blixen novel, this movie is set in the fairy tale kingdom of Babenhausen where the monarch’s search for an heir leads to a scandal and separation within the royal family.

– Based on the Karen Blixen novel, this movie is set in the fairy tale kingdom of Babenhausen where the monarch’s search for an heir leads to a scandal and separation within the royal family. Here Comes the Flood – Described as a romance heist movie all we know really is that Jason Bateman is on board to direct.

– Described as a romance heist movie all we know really is that Jason Bateman is on board to direct. I Believe in a Thing Called Love – Based on Maurene Goo’s 2015 YA novel that centers around a Korean-American girl who uses Korean drama techniques to woo the boy of her dreams.

– Based on Maurene Goo’s 2015 YA novel that centers around a Korean-American girl who uses Korean drama techniques to woo the boy of her dreams. Lonely Planet – Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth to feature in this new romantic drama.

– Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth to feature in this new romantic drama. Love & Gelato – Robin Tunney to headline this literary adaptation of the Jenna Evans Welch novel.

– Robin Tunney to headline this literary adaptation of the Jenna Evans Welch novel. Purple Hearts – Sofia Carson will play Cassie in this adaptation of the Tess Wakefield novel. About an aspiring singer-songwriter and a military man finding romance, in spite of their apparent differences.

– Sofia Carson will play Cassie in this adaptation of the Tess Wakefield novel. About an aspiring singer-songwriter and a military man finding romance, in spite of their apparent differences. Six Years – Movie adaptation of the Harlan Coben novel about a man named Jake Fisher who is left by his wife for another man. Years later, however, Jake discovers this man has died which motivates him to reunite with his ex-wife.

– Movie adaptation of the Harlan Coben novel about a man named Jake Fisher who is left by his wife for another man. Years later, however, Jake discovers this man has died which motivates him to reunite with his ex-wife. The Selection – One of the numerous attempts at adapting the Kiera Cass YA novel.

The Wonder – Based on the novel by Emma Donoghue, this period piece will star Florence Pugh as Lib Wright who is summoned to a tiny village to examine a girl, who was said to have survived without food for months.

Romantic Comedies Coming Soon to Netflix

Falling for Christmas

Confirmed for release in 2022

Lindsay Lohan will be headlining this new holiday rom-com directed by Janeen Damian.

Here’s what you can expect from the holiday movie:

“A spoiled heiress suffering from amnesia after a skiing accident lands in the care of a lodge owner and his daughter.”

Co-starring alongside Lohan include Blythe Howard, Chord Overstreet, Jack Wagner, George Young, and Olivia Perez.

Happiness for Beginners

Ellie Kemper, Luke Grimes, Nico Santos, and Blythe Danner will headline this new Katherine Center adaptation that wrapped filming in late 2021.

Here’s what you can expect from the rom-com adaptation:

“Helen signs up for a wilderness survival course, a year after getting divorced. She discovers through this experience that sometimes, you have to get really lost in order to find yourself.”

Love in the Villa

Confirmed for 2022 release

Kat Graham will be playing a young woman in this romantic comedy which sees her character traveling to Verona in Italy following a painful breakup. Wanting to relax, she’s unable too as she learns she’ll be sharing a room with a grumpy British man.

The movie wrapped filming in early 2022 and is expected to arrive on Netflix in the latter half of 2022.

Players

Trish Sie will direct this new rom-com set in New York City and starring Tom Ellis and Gina Rodriguez.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“Mack, a Chicago sportswriter, has been creating hook-up plays with her crew. When she falls in love with one of her targets, the group must learn how to play for keeps.”

The Netherfield Girls

Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is set to play the role of Lizzie Bennet in this new contemporary update of the timeless novel, Pride and Prejudice.

Temple Hill Entertainment is producing with filming set to take place in Ohio in the near future.

You People

Confirmed for release in 2022

Kenya Barris struck an overall deal with Netflix several years ago and while his projects have been a little disappointing thus far, You People has the potential to be not only his biggest Netflix project but his biggest project period.

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming rom-com:

“Follows a new couple and their families, who find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences.”

An all-star cast comes together for the movie with Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, David Duchovny, Julia Lous-Dreyfus, Molly Gordon, Nia Long, and Rhea Pearlman among many more set to star.

Other Romantic Comedies Coming Soon to Netflix

In the interest of brevity and for projects where we don’t know as much, here’s a list of the other romantic comedies we know to be in development at Netflix set to be released in 2022 or beyond.

A Tourist’s Guide to Love – Rachael Leigh Cook will star in this road-trip rom-com about a travel executive going undercover to learn about a new market but ends up falling in love with her ex-pat tour guide.

– Rachael Leigh Cook will star in this road-trip rom-com about a travel executive going undercover to learn about a new market but ends up falling in love with her ex-pat tour guide. Arranged Marriage – First announced in 2017, this movie was set to be written by Vali Chandrasekaran and was about a white woman trying to land a husband asking her Indian friend’s family setting up an arranged marriage for her. Unclear where the movie is in development now.

– First announced in 2017, this movie was set to be written by Vali Chandrasekaran and was about a white woman trying to land a husband asking her Indian friend’s family setting up an arranged marriage for her. Unclear where the movie is in development now. Best. Christmas. Ever. – Heather Graham, Brandy Norwood, Jason Biggs & Matt Cedeño to star this new holiday film from Pet Sematary’s Mary Lambert.

– Heather Graham, Brandy Norwood, Jason Biggs & Matt Cedeño to star this new holiday film from Pet Sematary’s Mary Lambert. Choose Love – Romantic comedy interactive special.

– Romantic comedy interactive special. Dial A For Aunties – A young wedding photographer, her mother and aunties work to hide the body of her blind date during the wedding day of a wealthy client. Based on Jesse Q. Sutanto’s book.

– A young wedding photographer, her mother and aunties work to hide the body of her blind date during the wedding day of a wealthy client. Based on Jesse Q. Sutanto’s book. Girls & Boys – LGBTQ romantic comedy about Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski’s dating experiences as a sexually fluid man.