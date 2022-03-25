List of Every New Netflix Original Movie Released in 2022

Welcome to the complete list of new Netflix Original movies that have been released on Netflix as of March 2022. This list will provide you a monthly breakdown of every new movie added to the service.

We’re going to split up every month into sections and within each month, we’ll take you through the new Netflix Original movies that arrived globally and those that only arrived in select regions (we’ll refer to these as exclusive distribution Originals). Documentaries, stand-up specials and anything under 30 minutes will not be counted. Titles are English unless stated overwise.

New Netflix Original Movies in January 2022

The lowest-rated movie of January 2022 is Brazen starring Alyssa Milano.

The highest-rated movie of January 2022 was the stop-motion animated movie The House.

Global Netflix Original Movies

Four to Dinner – January 5th – Romantic Comedy – Italian – 6.3 IMDb

– January 5th – Romantic Comedy – Italian – 6.3 IMDb The Wasteland – January 6th – Horror – Spanish – 4.6 IMDb

– January 6th – Horror – Spanish – 4.6 IMDb How I Fell in Love with a Gangster – January 12th – Crime drama – Polish – 6.1 IMDb

– January 12th – Crime drama – Polish – 6.1 IMDb Brazen – January 13th – Romantic thriller – 4.0 IMDb

– January 13th – Romantic thriller – 4.0 IMDb Photocopier – January 13th – Teen drama – Indonesian – 6.8 IMDb

– January 13th – Teen drama – Indonesian – 6.8 IMDb The House – January 14th – Stop motion animation – 6.9 IMDb

– January 14th – Stop motion animation – 6.9 IMDb This Is Not a Comedy – January 14th – Comedy-drama – Spanish – 4.9 IMDb

– January 14th – Comedy-drama – Spanish – 4.9 IMDb The Royal Treatment – January 20th – Romance – 5.2 IMDb

– January 20th – Romance – 5.2 IMDb Amandla – January 21st – Crime drama – 5.5 IMDb

– January 21st – Crime drama – 5.5 IMDb Munich – The Edge of War – January 21st – Historical drama – 6.9 IMDb

– January 21st – Historical drama – 6.9 IMDb My Father’s Violin – January 21st – Drama – Turkish – 6.5 IMDb

– January 21st – Drama – Turkish – 6.5 IMDb Home Team – January 28th – Comedy – 6.0 IMDb

Total number of global movies added in January: 12 (6 English – 6 Non-English)

Exclusive Distribution Movies

Mother/Android – January 8th – Sci-fi thriller – 4.8 IMDb – Available in all regions outside the United States

– January 8th – Sci-fi thriller – 4.8 IMDb – Available in all regions outside the United States Copshop – January 14th – Crime thriller – 6.2 IMDb – Available in Asia, Germany and Australia

– January 14th – Crime thriller – 6.2 IMDb – Available in Asia, Germany and Australia Riverdance: The Animated Adventure – January 14th – Animation – 5.5 IMDb – Worldwide excluding the UK

– January 14th – Animation – 5.5 IMDb – Worldwide excluding the UK Dear Mother – January 28th – Comedy – French – 5.8 IMDb – Worldwide excluding France

New Netflix Original Movies in February 2022

The highest-rated movie on IMDb for February 2022 is Parallel Mothers with 7.1 but was only added to select regions. Cat Burglar was the best-rated global release with 7.0 on IMDb.

The worst-rated Netflix Original movie for February was the short Erax with a 4.0.

The average IMDb score for global Netflix Originals in February was 5.3.

Global Netflix Original Movies

Looop Lapeta – February 4th – Romantic Thriller – Hindi – 5.1 IMDb

– February 4th – Romantic Thriller – Hindi – 5.1 IMDb Through My Window – February 4th – Drama – Spanish – 5.5 IMDb

– February 4th – Drama – Spanish – 5.5 IMDb The Privilege – February 9th – Horror – German – 4.6 IMDb

– February 9th – Horror – German – 4.6 IMDb Into the Wind – February 10th – Romantic Drama – Polish – 5.2 IMDb

– February 10th – Romantic Drama – Polish – 5.2 IMDb Bigbug – February 11th – Sci-fi Comedy – French – 5.4 IMDb

– February 11th – Sci-fi Comedy – French – 5.4 IMDb Love and Leashes – February 11th – Romantic Comedy – Korean – 6.4 IMDb

– February 11th – Romantic Comedy – Korean – 6.4 IMDb Love Tactics – February 11th – Romantic Comedy – Turkish – 5.2 IMDb

– February 11th – Romantic Comedy – Turkish – 5.2 IMDb Tall Girl 2 – February 11th – Romantic Comedy – 4.7 IMDb

– February 11th – Romantic Comedy – 4.7 IMDb Fistful of Vengeance – February 17th – Action – 4.6 IMDb

– February 17th – Action – 4.6 IMDb Erax – February 17th – Short – 4.0 IMDb

– February 17th – Short – 4.0 IMDb Forgive Us Our Trespasses – February 17th – Short – 6.5 IMDb

– February 17th – Short – 6.5 IMDb Heart Shot – February 17th – Short – 4.6 IMDb

– February 17th – Short – 4.6 IMDb Texas Chainsaw Massacre – February 18th – Horror – 4.9 IMDb

– February 18th – Horror – 4.9 IMDb Don’t Kill Me – February 21st – Romantic Horror – Italian – 4.2 IMDb

– February 21st – Romantic Horror – Italian – 4.2 IMDb Cat Burglar – February 22nd – Interactive Special – 7.0 IMDb

– February 22nd – Interactive Special – 7.0 IMDb UFO – February 23rd – Drama – Turkish – 4.7 IMDb

– February 23rd – Drama – Turkish – 4.7 IMDb A Madea Homecoming – February 25th – Comedy – 5.9 IMDb

– February 25th – Comedy – 5.9 IMDb Restless – February 25th – Action – French – 5.7 IMDb

– February 25th – Action – French – 5.7 IMDb My Wonderful Life – February 28th – Romantic comedy – Polish – 6.0 IMDb

Total number of global movies added in February: 19 (8 English – 11 Non-English)

Exclusive Distribution Movies

My Best Friend Anne Frank – February 1st – Biopic – Dutch – Worldwide excluding the Netherlands – 6.2 IMDb

– February 1st – Biopic – Dutch – Worldwide excluding the Netherlands – 6.2 IMDb Child of Kamiari Month / Kamiarizuki no kodomo – February 8th – Anime – Japanese Worldwide excluding Japanese – 5.9 IMDb

– February 8th – Anime – Japanese Worldwide excluding Japanese – 5.9 IMDb Anne+ The Film – February 11th – Drama – Dutch – Worldwide excluding the Netherlands – 6.2 IMDb

– February 11th – Drama – Dutch – Worldwide excluding the Netherlands – 6.2 IMDb AI Love You – February 15th – Sci-fi Romance – Thai – Global release but only Netflix Original in select Asian regions

– February 15th – Sci-fi Romance – Thai – Global release but only Netflix Original in select Asian regions Parallel Mothers – February 18th – Drama – Spanish – Only available in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and Spain – 7.1 IMDb

– February 18th – Drama – Spanish – Only available in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and Spain – 7.1 IMDb Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars – February 18th – Animation – French – Worldwide excluding France – 5.6 IMDb

– February 18th – Animation – French – Worldwide excluding France – 5.6 IMDb Off Track – February 26th – Sports Drama – Swedish – Only in Iceland and Sweden.

New Netflix Original Movies in March 2022

Global Netflix Original Movies

Against the Ice – March 2nd – 6.5

– March 2nd – 6.5 The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure – March 2nd – Korean – 6.1

– March 2nd – Korean – 6.1 The Weekend Away – March 3rd – 5.6

– March 3rd – 5.6 The Invisible Thread – March 4th – Italian – 6.6

– March 4th – Italian – 6.6 Autumn Girl – March 8th – Polish – 5.4

– March 8th – Polish – 5.4 The Bombardment – March 9th – Danish – 7.3

– March 9th – Danish – 7.3 The Adam Project – March 11th – 6.8

– March 11th – 6.8 Marilyn’s Eyes – March 15th – Italian – 6.6

– March 15th – Italian – 6.6 Rescued by Ruby – March 17th – 7.2

– March 17th – 7.2 Black Crab – March 18th – Swedish – 5.7

– March 18th – Swedish – 5.7 Standing Up – March 18th – French – 6.6

– March 18th – French – 6.6 Windfall – March 18th – 5.7

– March 18th – 5.7 Without Saying Goodbye / Backpackers – March 18th – Spanish – 5.7

– March 18th – Spanish – 5.7 In Good Hands – March 21st – Turkish – 5.6

– March 21st – Turkish – 5.6 Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation – March 15th – Japanese – 6.6

– March 15th – Japanese – 6.6 Love Like the Falling Petals – March 24th – Japanese – 6.4

– March 24th – Japanese – 6.4 All Hail – March 30th – Spanish

Exclusive Distribution Movies

Nightride – March 4th – Only on Netflix in the UK & Ireland

– March 4th – Only on Netflix in the UK & Ireland Today We Fix the World – March 17th – Only on Netflix in Spain, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico

New Netflix Original Movies in April 2022

Global Netflix Original Movies

Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood – April 1st

– April 1st Battle: Freestyle – April 1st

– April 1st The Bubble – April 1st

– April 1st Dancing on Glass – April 8th – Spanish

– April 8th – Spanish Metal Lords – April 8th

– April 8th Yaksha: Ruthless Operations – April 8th – Korean

– April 8th – Korean Choose or Die – April 15th

– April 15th The Turning Point – Italian – April 20th

– Italian – April 20th Along for the Ride – April 22nd

– April 22nd Silverton Siege – April 27th

– April 27th Bubble – April 28th – Japanese

– April 28th – Japanese Honeymoon with My Mother – April 29th – Spanish

Exclusive International Distribution

The In Between – April 8th – Global excluding US

