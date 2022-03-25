List of Every New Netflix Original Movie Released in 2022

Welcome to the complete list of new Netflix Original movies that have been released on Netflix as of March 2022. This list will provide you a monthly breakdown of every new movie added to the service.
We’re going to split up every month into sections and within each month, we’ll take you through the new Netflix Original movies that arrived globally and those that only arrived in select regions (we’ll refer to these as exclusive distribution Originals). Documentaries, stand-up specials and anything under 30 minutes will not be counted. Titles are English unless stated overwise.
New Netflix Original Movies in January 2022
The lowest-rated movie of January 2022 is Brazen starring Alyssa Milano.
The highest-rated movie of January 2022 was the stop-motion animated movie The House.
Global Netflix Original Movies
- Four to Dinner – January 5th – Romantic Comedy – Italian – 6.3 IMDb
- The Wasteland – January 6th – Horror – Spanish – 4.6 IMDb
- How I Fell in Love with a Gangster – January 12th – Crime drama – Polish – 6.1 IMDb
- Brazen – January 13th – Romantic thriller – 4.0 IMDb
- Photocopier – January 13th – Teen drama – Indonesian – 6.8 IMDb
- The House – January 14th – Stop motion animation – 6.9 IMDb
- This Is Not a Comedy – January 14th – Comedy-drama – Spanish – 4.9 IMDb
- The Royal Treatment – January 20th – Romance – 5.2 IMDb
- Amandla – January 21st – Crime drama – 5.5 IMDb
- Munich – The Edge of War – January 21st – Historical drama – 6.9 IMDb
- My Father’s Violin – January 21st – Drama – Turkish – 6.5 IMDb
- Home Team – January 28th – Comedy – 6.0 IMDb
Total number of global movies added in January: 12 (6 English – 6 Non-English)
Exclusive Distribution Movies
- Mother/Android – January 8th – Sci-fi thriller – 4.8 IMDb – Available in all regions outside the United States
- Copshop – January 14th – Crime thriller – 6.2 IMDb – Available in Asia, Germany and Australia
- Riverdance: The Animated Adventure – January 14th – Animation – 5.5 IMDb – Worldwide excluding the UK
- Dear Mother – January 28th – Comedy – French – 5.8 IMDb – Worldwide excluding France
New Netflix Original Movies in February 2022
The highest-rated movie on IMDb for February 2022 is Parallel Mothers with 7.1 but was only added to select regions. Cat Burglar was the best-rated global release with 7.0 on IMDb.
The worst-rated Netflix Original movie for February was the short Erax with a 4.0.
The average IMDb score for global Netflix Originals in February was 5.3.
Global Netflix Original Movies
- Looop Lapeta – February 4th – Romantic Thriller – Hindi – 5.1 IMDb
- Through My Window – February 4th – Drama – Spanish – 5.5 IMDb
- The Privilege – February 9th – Horror – German – 4.6 IMDb
- Into the Wind – February 10th – Romantic Drama – Polish – 5.2 IMDb
- Bigbug – February 11th – Sci-fi Comedy – French – 5.4 IMDb
- Love and Leashes – February 11th – Romantic Comedy – Korean – 6.4 IMDb
- Love Tactics – February 11th – Romantic Comedy – Turkish – 5.2 IMDb
- Tall Girl 2 – February 11th – Romantic Comedy – 4.7 IMDb
- Fistful of Vengeance – February 17th – Action – 4.6 IMDb
- Erax – February 17th – Short – 4.0 IMDb
- Forgive Us Our Trespasses – February 17th – Short – 6.5 IMDb
- Heart Shot – February 17th – Short – 4.6 IMDb
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre – February 18th – Horror – 4.9 IMDb
- Don’t Kill Me – February 21st – Romantic Horror – Italian – 4.2 IMDb
- Cat Burglar – February 22nd – Interactive Special – 7.0 IMDb
- UFO – February 23rd – Drama – Turkish – 4.7 IMDb
- A Madea Homecoming – February 25th – Comedy – 5.9 IMDb
- Restless – February 25th – Action – French – 5.7 IMDb
- My Wonderful Life – February 28th – Romantic comedy – Polish – 6.0 IMDb
Total number of global movies added in February: 19 (8 English – 11 Non-English)
Exclusive Distribution Movies
- My Best Friend Anne Frank – February 1st – Biopic – Dutch – Worldwide excluding the Netherlands – 6.2 IMDb
- Child of Kamiari Month / Kamiarizuki no kodomo – February 8th – Anime – Japanese Worldwide excluding Japanese – 5.9 IMDb
- Anne+ The Film – February 11th – Drama – Dutch – Worldwide excluding the Netherlands – 6.2 IMDb
- AI Love You – February 15th – Sci-fi Romance – Thai – Global release but only Netflix Original in select Asian regions
- Parallel Mothers – February 18th – Drama – Spanish – Only available in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and Spain – 7.1 IMDb
- Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars – February 18th – Animation – French – Worldwide excluding France – 5.6 IMDb
- Off Track – February 26th – Sports Drama – Swedish – Only in Iceland and Sweden.
New Netflix Original Movies in March 2022
Global Netflix Original Movies
- Against the Ice – March 2nd – 6.5
- The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure – March 2nd – Korean – 6.1
- The Weekend Away – March 3rd – 5.6
- The Invisible Thread – March 4th – Italian – 6.6
- Autumn Girl – March 8th – Polish – 5.4
- The Bombardment – March 9th – Danish – 7.3
- The Adam Project – March 11th – 6.8
- Marilyn’s Eyes – March 15th – Italian – 6.6
- Rescued by Ruby – March 17th – 7.2
- Black Crab – March 18th – Swedish – 5.7
- Standing Up – March 18th – French – 6.6
- Windfall – March 18th – 5.7
- Without Saying Goodbye / Backpackers – March 18th – Spanish – 5.7
- In Good Hands – March 21st – Turkish – 5.6
- Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation – March 15th – Japanese – 6.6
- Love Like the Falling Petals – March 24th – Japanese – 6.4
- All Hail – March 30th – Spanish
Exclusive Distribution Movies
- Nightride – March 4th – Only on Netflix in the UK & Ireland
- Today We Fix the World – March 17th – Only on Netflix in Spain, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico
New Netflix Original Movies in April 2022
Global Netflix Original Movies
- Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood – April 1st
- Battle: Freestyle – April 1st
- The Bubble – April 1st
- Dancing on Glass – April 8th – Spanish
- Metal Lords – April 8th
- Yaksha: Ruthless Operations – April 8th – Korean
- Choose or Die – April 15th
- The Turning Point – Italian – April 20th
- Along for the Ride – April 22nd
- Silverton Siege – April 27th
- Bubble – April 28th – Japanese
- Honeymoon with My Mother – April 29th – Spanish
Exclusive International Distribution
- The In Between – April 8th – Global excluding US
