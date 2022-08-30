Welcome along to your comprehensive look at everything coming to Netflix in the US throughout the month of September 2022. This list will include all the new movies and shows coming out throughout the month, whether that be licensed content or brand new Netflix Original drops.

As always, you should also catch up on any of the numerous removals that will occur throughout the month. Highlights include classic shows like Major Dad and The 4400, all eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries, and many high-profile movies.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2022

Note: titles marked with an asterisk means they’ve yet to be confirmed by Netflix and dates subject to change.

September 2022 TBD

Morbius (2022) * – Sony/Marvel movie – Expected around September 16th.

– Sony/Marvel movie – Expected around September 16th. The Great British Baking Show (Collection 10 / Season 3) Netflix Original Series – New weekly episodes – New bakers head to the tent to bake delicious treats.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 1st

A Cinderella Story (2004) – Hilary Duff family rom-com.

– Hilary Duff family rom-com. A Clockwork Orange (1971) – Nominated for 4 Oscars, this crime sci-fi movie is a classic from Stanley Kubrick.

– Nominated for 4 Oscars, this crime sci-fi movie is a classic from Stanley Kubrick. A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011) – Comedy starring Jason Sudeikis about a group of 30-year-olds throwing an orgy at the end of summer.

– Comedy starring Jason Sudeikis about a group of 30-year-olds throwing an orgy at the end of summer. A Knight’s Tale (2001) – Heath Ledger historical movie.

– Heath Ledger historical movie. A Little Princess

American Beauty (1999) – Oscar-winning drama starring Kevin Spacey and Annette Bening.

– Oscar-winning drama starring Kevin Spacey and Annette Bening. Austin Powers Trilogy: Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997) Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)

Barbie: Mermaid Power (2022) – Kids animated movie about Barbie transforming into mermaids.

Collateral (2004) – Tom Cruise plays the role of an assassin who uses a cab driver to reach his next target. Also stars Jamie Foxx and Jada Pinkett Smith.

– Tom Cruise plays the role of an assassin who uses a cab driver to reach his next target. Also stars Jamie Foxx and Jada Pinkett Smith. Despicable Me Collection: Despicable Me (2010) Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014) – Family movie from Warner Bros starring Morgan Freeman.

– Family movie from Warner Bros starring Morgan Freeman. Fast & Feel Love (2022) – A cup-stacking champion fights for everything as his love life collapses.

– A cup-stacking champion fights for everything as his love life collapses. Friday After Next (2002) – Ice Cub stars in this comedy about two security guards running into a thief that stole their Christmas presents.

– Ice Cub stars in this comedy about two security guards running into a thief that stole their Christmas presents. Fenced In (2022) Netflix Original Movie – Brazillian comedy.

– Brazillian comedy. He’s Just Not That Into You (2009) – Ensemble rom-com set in Baltimore.

– Ensemble rom-com set in Baltimore. I Survived a Crime (Season 1) – A&E’s crime docu-series hosted by ABC News reporter Gio Benitez.

– A&E’s crime docu-series hosted by ABC News reporter Gio Benitez. If Beale Street Could Talk (2018) – Barry Jenkins directs this social issue drama about a family trying to prove their childhood friend and lover innocent of a crime he didn’t commit.

– Barry Jenkins directs this social issue drama about a family trying to prove their childhood friend and lover innocent of a crime he didn’t commit. John Q (2002) – Denzel Washington thriller.

– Denzel Washington thriller. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (STONE OCEAN) Netflix Original Series – Episodes 13-24 of the anime series.

– Episodes 13-24 of the anime series. Just Friends (2005) – Romantic comedy starring Ryan Reynolds and Amy Smart.

– Romantic comedy starring Ryan Reynolds and Amy Smart. Katteri (2022) – Indian SVOD debut. Horror-comedy from director Deekay.

– Indian SVOD debut. Horror-comedy from director Deekay. Little Nicky (2000) – Adam Sandler stars in this comedy where he plays the son of the devil.

Love in the Villa (2022) Netflix Original Film – The Umbrella Academy’s Tom Hopper stars in this new romantic comedy about a woman who takes a trip to Italy and finds an attractive yet annoying person in her rented villa.

– The Umbrella Academy’s Tom Hopper stars in this new romantic comedy about a woman who takes a trip to Italy and finds an attractive yet annoying person in her rented villa. LOL House of Surprises (Season 1) – Kids animation series.

– Kids animation series. Love at First Stream (2021) – Filipino romantic comedy.

– Filipino romantic comedy. Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet – Kids animated special.

– Kids animated special. Next Friday (2000) – Ice Cub stars in this comedy movie that also features Mike Epps and Justin Pierce.

– Ice Cub stars in this comedy movie that also features Mike Epps and Justin Pierce. Off the Hook (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Romantic comedy series about two thirty-year-olds going on a digital detox.

– Romantic comedy series about two thirty-year-olds going on a digital detox. Resident Evil Movie Collection: Resident Evil (2002) Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004) Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Road House (1989) – A tough bouncer is hired to tame a dirty bar. Action thriller starring Patrick Swayze.

– A tough bouncer is hired to tame a dirty bar. Action thriller starring Patrick Swayze. Rock of Ages (2012) – Romantic musical comedy set during the 1980s at the height of the rock scene.

Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow (2022) Netflix Original Special – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Season 2) Netflix Original Series – Kids series based on Usagi Yojimbo continues for a second season.

– Kids series based on Usagi Yojimbo continues for a second season. Save the Last Dance (2001) – Musical starring Julia Stiles.

– Musical starring Julia Stiles. Scarface (1983) – Cult classic starring Al Pacino about a Cuban immigrant taking over a drug cartel.

– Cult classic starring Al Pacino about a Cuban immigrant taking over a drug cartel. Snow White & The Huntsman (2012) – An updated take on the Snow White tale finds the fair-skinned maiden battling the Evil Queen with skills learned from the huntsman sent to kill her.

– An updated take on the Snow White tale finds the fair-skinned maiden battling the Evil Queen with skills learned from the huntsman sent to kill her. Story Time Book: Read-Along (Season 1)

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) – Clint Eastwood stars and directs in this romance movie about a photographer wandering into the life of Francesca Johnson.

– Clint Eastwood stars and directs in this romance movie about a photographer wandering into the life of Francesca Johnson. The Italian Job

The Notebook (2004) – A regular addition to Netflix is this romantic movie based on the Nicholas Sparks novel.

– A regular addition to Netflix is this romantic movie based on the Nicholas Sparks novel. The Poison Rose (2019) – John Travolta and Morgan Freeman stars in this crime thriller inspired by Carson Phillips, a former footballer turned private investigator.

– John Travolta and Morgan Freeman stars in this crime thriller inspired by Carson Phillips, a former footballer turned private investigator. This Is 40 (2012) – Ensemble romantic comedy and a sequel to Knocked Up. Stars Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 2nd

Buy My House (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Reality show.

– Reality show. Collision Course (2021) – Nigerian action movie.

– Nigerian action movie. Dated & Related (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – A reality show about single siblings helping each other to find their soulmates.

Devil in Ohio (Limited Series) Netflix Original Series – Emily Deschanel stars in this new mystery crime series about a young girl who has escaped a cult.

– Emily Deschanel stars in this new mystery crime series about a young girl who has escaped a cult. Fabulous Live of Bollywood Wives (Season 2) Netflix Original Series – Reality show.

– Reality show. Fakes (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Teenage best friends Zoe and Becca set out to build their own fake ID empire, but when business starts booming, their life of crime gets way too real.

– Teenage best friends Zoe and Becca set out to build their own fake ID empire, but when business starts booming, their life of crime gets way too real. Ivy + Bean Trilogy (2022) Netflix Original Film – Live-action kids movies based on the books by Annie Barrows. Including: Ivy + Bean Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance

– Live-action kids movies based on the books by Annie Barrows. Including: The Festival of Troubadours / Asiklar Bayrami

(2022) Netflix Original Film – Turkish drama about a father who meets his son for the first time.

– Turkish drama about a father who meets his son for the first time. You’re Nothing Special (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Spanish teen-drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 3rd

Little Women (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – New Episodes Weekly – Three sisters, who only have each other and never enough money, get entangled in a conspiracy involving the rich and powerful.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 5th

Call the Midwife (Season 11) – The 11th season of the BBC period drama series.

CoComelon (Season 6 – New Episodes) – A new compilation season of the kids animation series.

– A new compilation season of the kids animation series. Desterro (2019) – Brazilian movie from director Maria Clara Escobar about a woman who disappears after a relationship sours and her husband attempts to bring back her body while keeping it a secret.

– Brazilian movie from director Maria Clara Escobar about a woman who disappears after a relationship sours and her husband attempts to bring back her body while keeping it a secret. Once Upon a Small Town (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – New Episodes Weekly – Korean romantic drama series about a vetenarian relocating from the big city to a countryside village.

– New Episodes Weekly – Korean romantic drama series about a vetenarian relocating from the big city to a countryside village. Sea / Mar (2018) – Portuguese drama from director Margarida Gil.

– Portuguese drama from director Margarida Gil. Simon Calls / Simon Chama (2020) – Portuguese coming-of-age drama.

– Portuguese coming-of-age drama. Soa (2020) – Documentary that explores how sound shapes and impacts our everyday lives.

– Documentary that explores how sound shapes and impacts our everyday lives. The Metamorphosis of Birds (2020) – Catarina Vasconcelos directedthis hybrid biopic documentary about the history of her own family.

Vampire Academy (2014) – Zoey Deutch stars in this teen comedy action movie directed by Mark Waters. About a half-human-half vampire.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 6th

Bee and Puppycat (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Teen anime series picked up from YouTube.

– Teen anime series picked up from YouTube. Diorama (2022) Netflix Original Movie – Swedish romantic drama about a couple’s once-passionate marriage slowly unraveleling

– Swedish romantic drama about a couple’s once-passionate marriage slowly unraveleling Get Smart With Money (2022) Netflix Original Documentary – Two financial advisors share their money saving tips.

– Two financial advisors share their money saving tips. Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth (2022) Netflix Original Special – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy (2022) Netflix Original Special – Comedy stand-up special directed by Ali Wong.

– Comedy stand-up special directed by Ali Wong. Untold: The Race of the Century (2022) Netflix Original Documentary – Final episode of the second volume of sports documentaries on Netflix. This entry follows the 1983 America’s Cup.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 7th

Chef’s Table: Pizza (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Docu-series looking into one of the most famous dishes in the world.

– Docu-series looking into one of the most famous dishes in the world. Diary of a Gigolo (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Mexican crime series about a male escorts life becoming muddy when he mixes his personal and professional life.

– Mexican crime series about a male escorts life becoming muddy when he mixes his personal and professional life. Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer (Limited Series) Netflix Original Series – True crime documentary series on a suspect that’s found in a journalist’s murder.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 8th

Diorama (2022) Netflix Original Film – Swedish romantic drama about a couples marriage slowly falling apart.

– Swedish romantic drama about a couples marriage slowly falling apart. Ek Villain Returns (2022) – Indian SVOD premiere. Thriller movie about two men in a one-sided love.

– Indian SVOD premiere. Thriller movie about two men in a one-sided love. Entrapped (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Scandanavian series, a sequel to Trapped.

– Scandanavian series, a sequel to Trapped. The Anthrax Attacks: In The Shadow of 9/11 (2022) Netflix Original Documentary – Following the tragic events of 9/11, a new FBI investigation opened up with letters containing anthrax circulating. Narrated by Clark Gregg.

The Imperfects (Season 1) Netflix Original Series * – Sci-fi LGBTQ series about an experiment that gives three friends monstrous side effects.

– Sci-fi LGBTQ series about an experiment that gives three friends monstrous side effects. Who Likes My Follower? (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Spanish series about three successful influencers helping each others followers narrow down a field of dating prospects, hoping to trade digital likes for real-life love.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 9th

Cobra Kai (Season 5) Netflix Original Series – Continuing the story of Daniel and Johnny 30 years after The Karate Kid.

– Continuing the story of Daniel and Johnny 30 years after The Karate Kid. End of the Road (2022) Netflix Original Film – Crime thriller starring Queen Latifah.

Merlí. Sapere Aude (Season 2) Netflix Original Series – Spanish LGBTQ teen series.

– Spanish LGBTQ teen series. Narco-Saints (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – South Korean thriller series starring Ha Jung-woo, Hwang Jung-min and Park Hae-soo.

– South Korean thriller series starring Ha Jung-woo, Hwang Jung-min and Park Hae-soo. No Limit (2022) Netflix Original Film – French romance movie about an extraordinarily talented diver finds deep, destructive love with her record-holding apnea instructor.

– French romance movie about an extraordinarily talented diver finds deep, destructive love with her record-holding apnea instructor. Plaza Cathedral (2021) – Spanish-language thriller about a 42-year-old stricken by grief who has her life flipped upside down after a bleeding 14-year-old stumble into her house. Directed and written by Abner Benaim.

– Spanish-language thriller about a 42-year-old stricken by grief who has her life flipped upside down after a bleeding 14-year-old stumble into her house. Directed and written by Abner Benaim. Sun Cry Moon (2019) – South African about a man in a dark place who serendipitously meets a woman and her ailing mother on a bridge, starting off a weekend that will change all three lives forever.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 12th

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 3) Netflix Original Series – Kids animated series produced by the Obamas.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 13th

Colette (2018) – Kiera Knightley stars in this biopic movie based on the life of the French novelist.

– Kiera Knightley stars in this biopic movie based on the life of the French novelist. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Anime series based on the video game franchise.

– Anime series based on the video game franchise. In The Dark (Season 4) – The final season of The CW’s drama series.

– The final season of The CW’s drama series. Jo Koy: Live from The Los Angeles Forum (2022) Netflix Original Stand-up Special

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 14th

Broad Peak (2022) Netflix Original Film – Polish movie on a mountaineer who revists his climb 25-years-later.

– Polish movie on a mountaineer who revists his climb 25-years-later. El Rey, Vicente Fernández (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Mexican drama series on the music icon Vincent Fernandez.

– Mexican drama series on the music icon Vincent Fernandez. Heartbreak High (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Australian teen drama series.

Sins of Our Mother (Limited Series) Netflix Original Documentary – Docuseries on Lori Vallow and the search for her kids.

– Docuseries on Lori Vallow and the search for her kids. The Catholic School (2022) Netflix Original Film – Italian drama based on a book.

– Italian drama based on a book. The Lørenskog Disappearance (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Norwegian series based on real events. When a billionaire’s wife vanishes, police must deal with the frenzied press and deceitful informants to find the truth.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 15th

Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- (Season 1 – Part 2) Netflix Original Series – The Japanese dark fantasy anime series will drop 11 new episodes in September.

– The Japanese dark fantasy anime series will drop 11 new episodes in September. Dogs in Space (Season 2) Netflix Original Series – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. Intervention (Season 21) – A&E docu-series on addicts trying to overcome their addictions.

– A&E docu-series on addicts trying to overcome their addictions. Liss Pereira: Adulting (2022) Netflix Original Special – Colombian stand-up special.

– Colombian stand-up special. Terim (Limited Series) Netflix Original Documentary – Turkish soccer player and famous coach is the subject of this docuseries.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 16th

Bad Words (2013) – Jason Bateman stars and directs in this black comedy movie about a spelling bee loser who sets out to exact revenge by finding a loophole and attempting to win as an adult.

– Jason Bateman stars and directs in this black comedy movie about a spelling bee loser who sets out to exact revenge by finding a loophole and attempting to win as an adult. DO REVENGE (2022) Netflix Original Film – Starring Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes, this subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy features the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls.

Drifting Home (2022) Netflix Original Film – Anime movie from director Hiroyasu Ishida and Studio Colorido.

– Anime movie from director Hiroyasu Ishida and Studio Colorido. Fate: The Winx Saga (Season 2) Netflix Original Series -School’s back in session under the militant authority of Alfea’s former Headmistress Rosalind. Fantasy series based on the Nickelodeon animated series, Winx Club.

-School’s back in session under the militant authority of Alfea’s former Headmistress Rosalind. Fantasy series based on the Nickelodeon animated series, Winx Club. Finding Hubby 2 (2021) – Nollywood movie.

– Nollywood movie. Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Family series from Australia. Part of the A Second Chance collection.

– Family series from Australia. Part of the A Second Chance collection. I Used to Be Famous (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – British musical movie about a former boy band star getting a second shot at success.

– British musical movie about a former boy band star getting a second shot at success. Jogi (2022) Netflix Original Film – Hindi-language movie set in the 1980s and saw three friends of different faiths attempting to save hundreds.

– Hindi-language movie set in the 1980s and saw three friends of different faiths attempting to save hundreds. Love is Blind: After the Altar (Season 2) Netflix Original Series – Reality series that follows up on the main series to see how everyone is getting on.

– Reality series that follows up on the main series to see how everyone is getting on. Mirror, Mirror (2022) Netflix Original Film – Spanish language movie about five employees grapple with their respective desires by arguing with themselves in the mirror, ahead of their cosmetic company’s 50th anniversary party.

– Spanish language movie about five employees grapple with their respective desires by arguing with themselves in the mirror, ahead of their cosmetic company’s 50th anniversary party. Santo (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Spanish thriller series.

– Spanish thriller series. Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard (2022) Netflix Original Documentary – Expose on the payment firm Wirecard who went down after being discovered to have committed massive fraud.

– Expose on the payment firm Wirecard who went down after being discovered to have committed massive fraud. The Brave Ones (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Zulu-language fantasy series.

This Is the End (2013) – James Franco, Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen stars in this ensemble comedy.

– James Franco, Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen stars in this ensemble comedy. Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall (2022) – SVOD debut for this music documentary.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 19th

Go Dog Go (Season 3) Netflix Original Series

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 20th

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream (2022) Netflix Original Stand-up Special

The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle! (Multiple Seasons) – The kids series returns to Netflix following its removal a few months back.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 21st

DAHMER (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) (Limited Series) Netflix Original Series * – Ryan Murphy-produced series on the serial killer who Evan Peters will play.

– Ryan Murphy-produced series on the serial killer who Evan Peters will play. Designing Miami (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Reality series starring husband and wife duo Eilyn and Rya Jimenz designing stunning houses.

Facing Nolan (2022) – Documentary on the MLB superstar Nolan Ryan.

– Documentary on the MLB superstar Nolan Ryan. Fortune Seller: A TV Scam / Wanna (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Italian crime docu-series exploring the exploits of Wanna Marchi.

– Italian crime docu-series exploring the exploits of Wanna Marchi. Iron Chef: Mexico (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – A new international spin-off of Iron Chef.

– A new international spin-off of Iron Chef. Only For Love (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Brazillian romance series.

– Brazillian romance series. The Perfumier (2022) Netflix Original Film – German book adaptation about a detective joining forces with a perfum emaker to create the perfect scent.

– German book adaptation about a detective joining forces with a perfum emaker to create the perfect scent. The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist (2022) Netflix Original Documentary – Documentary on the true story of the Bling Ring which was adapted into a movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 22nd

Karma’s World (Season 4) Netflix Original Series

Snabba Cash (Season 2) Netflix Original Series – Swedish crime series.

Thai Cave Rescue (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Drama based on the real world story of the Tham Luang cave rescue.

– Drama based on the real world story of the Tham Luang cave rescue. The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone (2022) Netflix Original Documentary – Australia transgender rights doc.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 23rd

A Jazzman’s Blues (2022) Netflix Original Film – From Tyler Perry comes a new movie that “unspools forty years of secrets and lies soundtracked by juke joint blues in the deep South.”

ATHENA (2022) Netflix Original Film – French thriller about three siblings lives thrown into chaos. Comes from director Romain Gavras.

– French thriller about three siblings lives thrown into chaos. Comes from director Romain Gavras. Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega (Season 2) Netflix Original Series – Indian drama series.

– Indian drama series. Lou (2022) Netflix Original Film – From Bad Robot comes a new action-thriller about the kidnapping of a young girl and her mother coming to find her.

– From Bad Robot comes a new action-thriller about the kidnapping of a young girl and her mother coming to find her. Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles (2022) Netflix Original Film – While investigating the legend of the mythical Pokémon Arceus, Ash, Goh and Dawn uncover a plot by Team Galactic that threatens the world.

– While investigating the legend of the mythical Pokémon Arceus, Ash, Goh and Dawn uncover a plot by Team Galactic that threatens the world. The Girls at the Back (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Spanish-language comedy series about five 30-year-olds who organize a one-week getaway together.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 24th

Dynasty (Season 5) – The fifth and final season of the soap-drama series from The CW.

– The fifth and final season of the soap-drama series from The CW. Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy (2022) Netflix Original Film – Third and final movie in the live-action adaptations.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 26th

A Trip to Infinity (2022) Netflix Original Documentary – Maths and physics experts trying to solve and explain infinity.

– Maths and physics experts trying to solve and explain infinity. My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 2) Netflix Original Series – The remaining eight episodes of the Make Your Mark series following its special premiere earlier this year.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 27th

Elysium (2013) – Matt Damon stars in this Neill Blomkamp sci-fi movie.

– Matt Damon stars in this Neill Blomkamp sci-fi movie. Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy (2022) Netflix Original Special – Comedy stand-up special.

The Munsters (2022) – The new Rob Zombie reboot of the Halloween classic.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 28th

Blonde (2022) Netflix Original Film – Ana de Armas plays the role of Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe in this movie directed by Andrew Dominik.

Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga (Limited Series) Netflix Original Documentary – Described as a humourous docuseries recounting the events of the GME stock rise.

Inheritance (2020) – Lily Collins stars in this movie alongside Simon Pegg where a father of a wealthy family passes and a shocking secret left behind may destroy what’s left.

– Lily Collins stars in this movie alongside Simon Pegg where a father of a wealthy family passes and a shocking secret left behind may destroy what’s left. Inside the World’s Toughest Prison (Season 6) Netflix Original Documentary – Raphael Rowe visits new prisons in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Greece and Moldova.

– Raphael Rowe visits new prisons in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Greece and Moldova. Too Hot to Handle: Brazil (Season 2) Netflix Original Series – Dating reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 29th

Power Rangers: Dino Fury (Season 2 – Part 2) Netflix Original Series – The final half of the second season of the kid’s series.

– The final half of the second season of the kid’s series. The Empress (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – German historical drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 30th

Anikulapo (2022) Netflix Original Film – Nigerian movie.

Entergalactic (2022) Netflix Original Film – From Kid Cudi comes a new animated special about a young artist attempting to find both love and success.

– From Kid Cudi comes a new animated special about a young artist attempting to find both love and success. Floor is Lava (Season 3) Netflix Original Series – Reality competition series.

– Reality competition series. Human Playground (Season 1) Netflix Original Documentary – Idris Elba narrates this new documentary series.

Phantom Pups (Season 1) Netflix Original Series –

– Rainbow (2022) Netflix Original Film – Spanish movie that’s a modern tale of a teenager’s coming-of-age journey inspired by the The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

– Spanish movie that’s a modern tale of a teenager’s coming-of-age journey inspired by the The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. What We Leave Behind (2022) – Documentary.

