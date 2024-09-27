Netflix Original Movies and Series Coming in December 2024

Welcome to your early rundown of every Netflix Original coming to Netflix in the year’s final month. Below, we’ll keep track of all the new movies and series that are dropping on Netflix globally and exclusively.

Given that we’re now previewing what’s coming up in the final month of the year, you may also be wondering what will be on your screens in 2025. The good news is that we’re tracking all of the confirmed ’25 arrivals here.

Please note that this list is a work in progress, meaning we’ve got lots more to learn about in the coming weeks and months. Keep checking back for updates, and eventually, we’ll combine this into our main list of everything coming up throughout December.

Netflix Original Movies Coming in December 2024

That Christmas

Coming to Netflix: December 4th

Last but certainly not least, from the Netflix Original Christmas movie roster for 2024 is the new animated film that hails from the United Kingdom and the animation studio Locksmith Animation. Based on the best-selling series of children’s books by filmmaker Richard Curtis, the movie will tell the entwined stories of several different families and Santa himself, who, through his actions, puts Christmas on the line. Brian Cox, Fiona Shaw, Jodie Whittaker, Lolly Adefope, Alex Macqueen, and Katherine Parkinson are just a few names that will lend their voice to the feature film.

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter

Coming to Netflix: December 7th

Earlier this year, fans took to Twitter to say that Sabrina Carpenter would be teaming up in some form for a special Christmas concert. Well, those fans were right with this very much in a similar vein to two Netflix outings before A Very Murray Christmas, which is nine years old this year (!!), and Michael Bolton’s Valentine’s Day musical/comedy Special. Carpenter will be leading the way of the special, although Netflix teases other “show-stopping music performances, comedic guests, unexpected duets, plus many more surprises and fun cameos.”

Maria (2024)

Coming to Netflix: December 11th

Note: Only available in the United States

A late acquisition for Netflix this year was Maria, a new biopic on Maria Callas that will be one of the big headline movies for the streamer in December, albeit only streaming in the US. Angelina Jolie stars as the opera singer (often regarded as one of the best in history) following her final days while living in the picturesque city of Paris. Early reviews of the R-rated drama following its Venice debut suggest it’s one of Jolie’s finest performances in her career.

Carry-On (2024)

Coming to Netflix: December 13th

One movie we still have yet to get a real preview for is Carry-On, a highly anticipated high-stakes action movie that has a mega cast headlined by Taron Egerton, Jason Bateman, and Sofia Carson. The premise revolves around a TSA agent who has been blackmailed to let a potentially devastating package go aboard an airplane. The movie is written by T.J. Fixman and Michael Green with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners producing.

Coming to Netflix: December 20th

Tyler Perry is currently on a roll with Netflix, with projects from the famed writer and director coming one after another. One of his most prestigious projects to date is a WWII biopic series that tells the story of 855 women who enlisted in the military to help clear a massive backlog of mail. Kerry Washington leads the cast.

Netflix Original Series Coming in December 2024

The Dragon Prince (Season 7)

Coming to Netflix: December 19th

Is this the end? Beginning in 2018, The Dragon Prince may or may not be ending with its epic conclusion to the Mystery of Aaravos arc. While the series no doubt has its flaws, it’s easily one of the best and most well-crafted kids’ animation series in Netflix’s huge roster at this point, with world-building and acting performances that are second to none. Netflix teases that this season will up the ante and improve on most aspects of the series, but fans certainly aren’t willing to say goodbye, and neither are we.

No Good Deed (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: TBD

One of Netflix’s quiet sleeper hits over the past five years was Dead to Me, created by Liz Feldman. That fantastic crime comedy series starred Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate and ultimately ran for three seasons. Clearly, Netflix agreed it was a sleeper hit when they decided to give the showrunner an all-new show based on her experience buying a house. This story focuses on three families all fighting to buy up a 1920s Spanish-style villa that they think will solve all their problems.

Squid Game (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: December 26th

Netflix’s biggest hit of all time is coming back after two years of waiting. The South Korean series pulled in monster ratings and made an impact all over the world, and while it’s certainly been slow to make its return, fingers crossed it’ll be worth it with the show being available to binge in the intervening period between Christmas and New Year’s. In other good news, you won’t have long to wait for the third season of Squid Game either, with that having been filmed back-to-back with season 2 and set to drop in mid-2025.

One Hundred Years of Solitude (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: TBD

One series that Netflix is putting a lot of chips on from its international slate is One Hundred Years of Solitude, based on the novel by Gabriel García Márquez. Headlined by

Also Coming to Netflix in December 2024

The Creature Cases (Chapter 4) – December 2nd – Pre-school animated series returns for another batch of episodes.

– December 2nd – Pre-school animated series returns for another batch of episodes. The Only Girl In The Orchestra – December 4th – Documentary on the double bassist Orin O’Brien.

– December 4th – Documentary on the double bassist Orin O’Brien. Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World – December 11th – Documentary short on a teenage girl dealing with a rare type of autism.

– December 11th – Documentary short on a teenage girl dealing with a rare type of autism. Julia’s Stepping Stones – December 18th – Documentary short on the documentary filmmaker Julia Reichert.

– December 18th – Documentary short on the documentary filmmaker Julia Reichert. NFL on Christmas – December 25th Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (2.00 EST) Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans (5.30 EST)

– December 25th Polo – TBD – U.S. Open Polo Championship docuseries produced by Prince Harry.

– TBD – U.S. Open Polo Championship docuseries produced by Prince Harry. Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die (Season 1) – TBD

– TBD The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 3) – TBD

