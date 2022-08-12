Welcome along to your early look at everything coming to Netflix in the US throughout the month of September 2022. This list will include all the new movies and shows coming out throughout the month, whether that be licensed content or brand new Netflix Original drops.

As always, you should also catch up on any of the numerous removals that will occur throughout the month. Highlights include classic shows like Major Dad and The 4400, all eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries, and many high-profile movies.

As always, you can find daily roundups of what’s new on Netflix via our new on Netflix hub page.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2022

September 2022 TBD

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Anime series based on the video game franchise.

– Anime series based on the video game franchise. End of the Road (2022) Netflix Original Film – Crime thriller starring Queen Latifah.

– Crime thriller starring Queen Latifah. Morbius (2022) – Sony/Marvel movie – Expected around September 16th.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 1st

Collateral (2004) – Tom Cruise plays the role of an assassin who uses a cab driver to reach his next target. Also stars Jamie Foxx and Jada Pinkett Smith.

– Tom Cruise plays the role of an assassin who uses a cab driver to reach his next target. Also stars Jamie Foxx and Jada Pinkett Smith. Fast & Feel Love (2022) – A cup-stacking champion fights for everything as his love life collapses.

– A cup-stacking champion fights for everything as his love life collapses. Fenced In (2022) Netflix Original Movie – Brazillian comedy.

Love in the Villa (2022) Netflix Original Film – The Umbrella Academy’s Tom Hopper stars in this new romantic comedy about a woman who takes a trip to Italy and finds an attractive yet annoying person in her rented villa.

– The Umbrella Academy’s Tom Hopper stars in this new romantic comedy about a woman who takes a trip to Italy and finds an attractive yet annoying person in her rented villa. Off the Hook (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Romantic comedy series about two thirty-year-olds going on a digital detox.

– Romantic comedy series about two thirty-year-olds going on a digital detox. Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) – Mila Jovovich stars as Alice in this video game movie adaptation and is fighting for her freedom from an Umbrella Corporation testing facility.

– Mila Jovovich stars as Alice in this video game movie adaptation and is fighting for her freedom from an Umbrella Corporation testing facility. Rock of Ages (2012) – Romantic musical comedy set during the 1980s at the height of the rock scene.

Snow White & The Huntsman (2012) – An updated take on the Snow White tale finds the fair-skinned maiden battling the Evil Queen with skills learned from the huntsman sent to kill her.

– An updated take on the Snow White tale finds the fair-skinned maiden battling the Evil Queen with skills learned from the huntsman sent to kill her. Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Season 2) Netflix Original Series – Kids series based on Usagi Yojimbo continues for a second season.

– Kids series based on Usagi Yojimbo continues for a second season. The Bridges of Madison County (1995) – Clint Eastwood stars and directs in this romance movie about a photographer wandering into the life of Francesca Johnson.

– Clint Eastwood stars and directs in this romance movie about a photographer wandering into the life of Francesca Johnson. This Is 40 (2012) – Ensemble romantic comedy and a sequel to Knocked Up. Stars Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 2nd

Buy My House (Season 1) Netflix Original Series –

– Dated & Related (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Reality show about single siblings helping each other to find their soulmates.

Devil in Ohio (Limited Series) Netflix Original Series – Emily Deschanel stars in this new mystery crime series about a young girl who has escaped a cult.

– Emily Deschanel stars in this new mystery crime series about a young girl who has escaped a cult. Fakes (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Teenage best friends Zoe and Becca set out to build their own fake ID empire, but when business starts booming, their life of crime gets way too real.

– Teenage best friends Zoe and Becca set out to build their own fake ID empire, but when business starts booming, their life of crime gets way too real. Ivy + Bean (2022) Netflix Original Film – Live-action kids movie based on the books by Annie Barrows.

– Live-action kids movie based on the books by Annie Barrows. The Festival of Troubadours / Asiklar Bayrami

(2022) Netflix Original Film – Turkish drama about a father who meets his son for the first time.

– Turkish drama about a father who meets his son for the first time. You’re Nothing Special (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Spanish teen-drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 5th

CoComelon (Season 6 – New Episodes) – A new compilation season of the kids animation series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 6th

Bee and Puppycat (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Teen anime series picked up from YouTube.

– Teen anime series picked up from YouTube. Diorama (2022) Netflix Original Movie – Swedish romantic drama about a couple’s once-passionate marriage slowly unraveleling

– Swedish romantic drama about a couple’s once-passionate marriage slowly unraveleling Get Smart With Money (2022) Netflix Original Documentary – Two financial advisors share their money saving tips.

– Two financial advisors share their money saving tips. Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth (2022) Netflix Original Special – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. Untold: The Race of the Century (2022) Netflix Original Documentary – Final episode of the second volume of sports documentaries on Netflix. This entry follows the 1983 America’s Cup.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 8th

Entrapped (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Scandanavian series which serves as a sequel to Trapped.

The Imperfect (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Sci-fi LGBTQ series about an experiment that gives three friends monstrous side effects.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 9th

Cobra Kai (Season 5) Netflix Original Series – Continuing the story of Daniel and Johnny 30 years after The Karate Kid.

– Continuing the story of Daniel and Johnny 30 years after The Karate Kid. Narco-Saints (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – South Korean thriller series starring Ha Jung-woo, Hwang Jung-min and Park Hae-soo.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 13th

Jo Koy: Live from The Los Angeles Forum (2022) Netflix Original Stand-up Special

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 14th

Heartbreak High (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Australian teen drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 15th

Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- (Season 1 – Part 2) Netflix Original Series – The Japanese dark fantasy anime series will drop 11 new episodes in September.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 16th

DO REVENGE (2022) Netflix Original Film – Starring Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes, this subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy features the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls.

Drifting Home (2022) Netflix Original Film – Anime movie from director Hiroyasu Ishida and Studio Colorido.

– Anime movie from director Hiroyasu Ishida and Studio Colorido. Fate: The Winx Saga (Season 2) Netflix Original Series -School’s back in session under the militant authority of Alfea’s former Headmistress Rosalind. Fantasy series based on the Nickelodeon animated series, Winx Club.

-School’s back in session under the militant authority of Alfea’s former Headmistress Rosalind. Fantasy series based on the Nickelodeon animated series, Winx Club. Santo (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Spanish thriller series.

– Spanish thriller series. The Brave Ones (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Zulu-language fantasy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 20th

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream (2022) Netflix Original Stand-up Special

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 21st

Designing Miami (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Reality series starring husband and wife duo Eilyn and Rya Jimenz designing stunning houses.

– Reality series starring husband and wife duo Eilyn and Rya Jimenz designing stunning houses. Fortune Seller: A TV Scam / Wanna (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Italian crime docu-series exploring the exploits of Wanna Marchi.

– Italian crime docu-series exploring the exploits of Wanna Marchi. Iron Chef: Mexico (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – A new international spin-off of Iron Chef.

– A new international spin-off of Iron Chef. Only For Love (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Brazillian romance series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 22nd

Snabba Cash (Season 2) Netflix Original Series –

Thai Cave Rescue (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Drama based on the real world story of the Tham Luang cave rescue.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 23rd

A Jazzman’s Blues (2022) Netflix Original Film – From Tyler Perry comes a new movie that “unspools forty years of secrets and lies soundtracked by juke joint blues in the deep South.”

ATHENA (2022) Netflix Original Film – French thriller about three siblings lives thrown into chaos. Comes from director Romain Gavras.

– French thriller about three siblings lives thrown into chaos. Comes from director Romain Gavras. Lou (2022) Netflix Original Film – From Bad Robot comes a new action-thriller about the kidnapping of a young girl and her mother coming to find her.

– From Bad Robot comes a new action-thriller about the kidnapping of a young girl and her mother coming to find her. The Girls at the Back (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Spanish-language comedy series about five 30-year-olds who organize a one-week getaway together.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 24th

Dynasty (Season 5) – The fifth and final season of the soap-drama series from The CW.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 26th

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – The remaining eight episodes of the Make Your Mark series following its special premiere earlier this year.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 28th

Blonde (2022) Netflix Original Film – Ana de Armas plays the role of Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe in this movie directed by Andrew Dominik.

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil (Season 2) Netflix Original Series – Dating reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 29th

The Empress (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – German historical drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 30th

Entergalactic (2022) Netflix Original Film – From Kid Cudi comes a new animated special about a young artist attempting to find both love and success.

– From Kid Cudi comes a new animated special about a young artist attempting to find both love and success. Rainbow (2022) Netflix Original Film – Spanish movie that’s a modern tale of a teenager’s coming-of-age journey inspired by the The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Want to look ahead? Take a look at the Netflix Originals coming in October 2022, November 2022, and December 2022!

What will you be watching on Netflix in September 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.