New Netflix Movies and Series Confirmed for 2024

2023 has seen many big Netflix shows and movies, but what does 2024 have in store? We’ve compiled a list of everything Netflix has confirmed for 2024, whether with a specific date or a broader window.

Here’s a condensed preview of what’s coming in the next year. If you’re interested in more detailed posts about Netflix’s upcoming movies and TV shows, we have separate previews for those. These lists cover most of Netflix’s development slate, so they undoubtedly include titles set for release in 2025 and beyond.

Note: All dates are subject to change. Those marked with an asterisk are yet to be confirmed by Netflix.

What’s Coming in January 2024

For more on what’s coming to Netflix in January 2024, check out our expanded Netflix Originals preview.

Fool Me Once – January 1st – Limited series adapted from the Harlan Coben novel.

– January 1st – Limited series adapted from the Harlan Coben novel. Delicious in Dungeon – January 3rd* – Anime series

– January 3rd* – Anime series Society of the Snow – January 4th – Biopic on the flight disaster.

– January 4th – Biopic on the flight disaster. The Brothers Sun – January 4th – Michelle Yeoh stars in this action comedy about a Taipei gangster who returns home to protect his brother and mother.

– January 4th – Michelle Yeoh stars in this action comedy about a Taipei gangster who returns home to protect his brother and mother. Good Grief – January 5th – Dan Levy’s new comedy feature film for Netflix starring himself, Ruth Negga, Luke Evans, and Celia Imrie.

– January 5th – Dan Levy’s new comedy feature film for Netflix starring himself, Ruth Negga, Luke Evans, and Celia Imrie. Gyeongseong Creature (Season 1 – Part 2) – January 5th – The final three episodes of the K-drama series.

– January 5th – The final three episodes of the K-drama series. Boy Swallows Universe – January 11th – Limited series originating at of Australia set in the 1980s.

– January 11th – Limited series originating at of Australia set in the 1980s. Lift – January 12th – Kevin Hart leads this new heist-comedy from director F. Gary Gary.

– January 12th – Kevin Hart leads this new heist-comedy from director F. Gary Gary. Sixty Minutes – January 19th – German martial arts action movie.

– January 19th – German martial arts action movie. The Kitchen – January 19th* – British dystopian sci-fi thriller from directors Kibwe Tavaras & Daniel Kaluuya.

– January 19th* – British dystopian sci-fi thriller from directors Kibwe Tavaras & Daniel Kaluuya. Queer Eye (Season 7) – January 24th – Reality series.

Griselda – January 25th – Limited series starring Sofía Vergara playing the drug kingpin Griselda Blanco.

– January 25th – Limited series starring Sofía Vergara playing the drug kingpin Griselda Blanco. Masters of the Universe: Revolution – January 25th – New follow-up animated series.

– January 25th – New follow-up animated series. Badland Hunters – January 26th – Korean action thriller feature film from director Heo Myung-haeng.

– January 26th – Korean action thriller feature film from director Heo Myung-haeng. The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse – January 31st* – New season of the Japanese anime

What’s Coming in February 2024

Code 8: Part II – TBD – Sequel to the sci-fi feature starring Stephen and Robbie Amell.

Orion and the Dark – February 2nd – From writer Charlie Kauffman, this new animated feature film is about a young boy that is afraid of almost everything but overcomes that with the help of fear itself.

– February 2nd – From writer Charlie Kauffman, this new animated feature film is about a young boy that is afraid of almost everything but overcomes that with the help of fear itself. Rhythm + Flow Italy – February 16th* – New reality competition series.

Avatar: The Last Airbender – February 22nd – The live-action adaptation of the beloved Nickelodeon series.

What’s Coming in March 2024

House of Ninjas – March 7th* – Japanese TV thriller

– March 7th* – Japanese TV thriller Hot Wheels Let’s Race – March 11th* – A new kids’ animated series set in the world of the popular kids’ toy.

3 Body Problem – March 21st – The ambitious new sci-fi project from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

– March 21st – The ambitious new sci-fi project from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Di4ries (Season 2 – Part 2) – TBD – Italian coming-of-age series.

What’s Coming in April 2024

Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver – April 19th – The sequel to Zack Snyder’s new fantasy space opera.

Dead Boy Detectives (Season 1) – TBD – This new series was originally bound for HBO Max, but Netflix jumped in and saved it. Set in the same universe as Niel Gaiman’s The Sandman.

What’s Coming in May 2024

Blood of Zeus (Season 2) – May 15th – Second season of the adult-animated series based on Greek mythology following its initial debut in 2020.

What’s Coming in November 2024

Arcane (Season 2) – TBD – The highly anticipated return of the

What’s Coming in December 2024

That Christmas – Animated holiday film from director Simon Otto.

Confirmed To Be Coming to Netflix 2024

That’s all the dated Netflix Originals for 2024 so far but there are a lot of other titles to confirmed for some point during the year:

Movies Coming to Netflix 2024

A Family Affair

A Part of You

An Honest Life

Back in Action

Chakda ‘Xpress

City Hunter

Damsel

GTMAX

Havoc

Heart of the Hunter

In Your Dreams

Irish Wish

Let Go

Monkey Man

Mountain Queen: The Summits Of Lhakpa Sherpa

Nice Girls

Pedro Páramo

Players

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie

Shirley

Shout It Out Loud

Soweto Love Story

Spaceman

Spellbound

Spielebend / Game Night (Confirmed for Summer 2024)

Stolen

The Electric State

The Heartbreak Agency (Confirmed for Spring 2024)

The Mothership

The Old Guard 2

The Wage of Fear Remake

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (Confirmed for late 2024)

Thelma the Unicorn

Through My Window: Looking at You

Tomotaka Shibayama film

Trigger Warning

Ultraman: Rising

Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story

Wallace and Gromit

Werewolves

Xavier Gens film

Series Coming to Netflix 2024

Accidente

Anthracite

Astérix

Bandidos

Bienvenidos a la familia

Billionaire Island

Bridgerton (Season 3)

Brigands: The Quest for Gold

Deliver Me

Fiasco

Furies

Girls5eva (Season 3)

Heartbreak High (Season 2)

Hello (Coming in Early 2024)

Hong Rang

Inganno

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory

La Cage

Love Is Blind: UK

Midsummer Night

Mighty Monsterwheelies

Moonrise

NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Series

Not Quite Narwhal (Season 2)

Our Living World

Our Oceans

Para siempre

Plötzlich Kanzlerin

Represent (Season 2)

Rhythm + Flow France (Season 3)

Senna

Six Nations

Sonic Prime (Season 3)

Spirit Rangers (Season 3)

Star Trek: Prodigy (Season 2)

Supersex

The Cage

The Circle (Season 6) (Coming in Spring 2024)

The Creature Cases (Chapter 4)

The Dragon Prince (Season 6)

The Leopard

The Life You Wanted

The Queen of Villains

The Umbrella Academy (Season 4)

Time Patrol Bon

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Tour de France: Unchained (Season 2)

Untitled Sports Documentary Series on Sprinters (Coming in Summer 2024)

Vikings: Valhalla (Season 3 – Final Season)

Winter Palace (Coming in Late 2024)

2024 Confirmed But Yet To Be Filmed

In the case of the following titles, when they were renewed or first announced, they were scheduled for 2024. Because of the strikes, however, their 2024 release may not be possible.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

That 90s Show (Season 2)

The Diplomat (Season 2)

The Night Agent (Season 2)

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in 2024? Let us know in the comments.