Netflix Movies and Series Coming in January 2025

Well, it’s that time again; we’re staring down the barrel of leaving another year behind, and below, we’ll be looking at all the new movies and series that Netflix has in store for you throughout January 2025.

Note: This list is a work in progress and will be updated in the weeks and months to come as new titles are announced for the month of January. Any date listed below is subject to change, and we’re including one or two titles based on rumor.

English Language Netflix Originals Releasing in January 2025

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Coming to Netflix: January 3rd (Excludes Netflix in the UK, where it’ll be available later after first premiering on BBC and the BBC iPlayer)

Netflix is teaming up with Aardman for its second major project following Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, released in late 2023. This new 70-minute special is the first time the famed clay duo has been in a feature film since Curse of the Wererabbit over two decades ago. The pair will face off against their own Frankenstein artificial intelligence creation and a returning villain to the universe: Feathers McGraw. Ben Whitehead, Peter Kay, Lauren Patel, and Reece Shearsmith lend their voices to the new 70-minute special.

WWE on Netflix

Beginning in early January, you can stream the WWE on Netflix! The franchise known worldwide will have a slightly different rollout depending on where you live. For the United States, for example, you’re only getting weekly drops of WWE Raw whereas most international regions are getting NXT and Smackdown too.

WWE RAW – Starts January 7th

– Starts January 7th WWE NXT – Starts January 8th

– Starts January 8th WWE Smackdown – Starts January 4th

Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action

Coming to Netflix: January 7th

“Jerry! Jerry! Jerry!” – We all know that famous call out as chaos erupts on the reality set hosted by Jerry Springer. While the show hasn’t been on the air for years now, the format Springer pioneered has had far-reaching implications, which will be detailed in this new two-part documentary series.

Castlevania: Nocturne (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: TBD

As revealed at Geeked Week, Castlevania: Nocturne is set to return for its second entry in January 2025, although we’re still awaiting an exact date. It’s going to be an important release, given that the show is currently waiting on a season 3 renewal. Produced by Powerhouse Animation Studios, the series continues the story of vampire hunter Richter Belmont fighting during the French Revolution.

Non-English Language Netflix Originals Releasing in January 2025

SAKAMOTO DAYS (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

Coming to Netflix: Starting January 11th

One of our most anticipated new anime series to kickstart the year is SAKAMOTO DAYS, which brings to life the hit manga series by Yuto Suzuki. The series follows an ex-hitman who has become a former legend in the field. After temporarily hanging up his boots, his former work life finds him with assassins who threaten his new peaceful life. Masaki Watanabe is directing the new series, with Tomokazu Sugita, Nobunaga Shimazaki, and Ayane Sakura leading the voice cast.

High Tides (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: January 31st

The Dutch teen drama series High Tides will return with its second entry at the end of January, with Pommelien Thijs, Willem De Schryver, Eliyha Altena, and Anna Drijver returning to their roles.

Per Netflix, here’s how they set up the new batch of episodes, “The new season follows Louise, Daan, and Alex searching for love and recognition. Will Louise choose Daan, Alex, or herself? Can they escape their corrupt world? And will their parents get the punishment they deserve now that Alex’s grandmother intervenes?”

Also coming to Netflix in January 2025…

Single’s Inferno (Season 4) – TBD – The Korean dating show, which airs on JTBC before hitting Netflix globally, will be back for another batch of episodes in January 2025.

– TBD – The Korean dating show, which airs on JTBC before hitting Netflix globally, will be back for another batch of episodes in January 2025. My Happy Marriage (Season 2) – TBD – Following a special OVA of the anime dropping in November ’24, the full second season of the hit series will begin dropping in January.

What new Netflix Original movie or series are you most looking forward to checking out on Netflix in January 2025? Let us know down below. Want to see everything coming up on Netflix throughout 2025?