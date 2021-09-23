Netflix Movies Coming in 2022 and Beyond

Welcome to one of our biggest Netflix previews ever looking at all the Netflix Original movies coming to Netflix globally in 2022, 2023, and beyond.

The Netflix Original movie library has ballooned in recent years with stories from around the world being told on Netflix and there’s plenty more to come. In fact, there are 100s of upcoming movies to Netflix and we’re going to attempt to create an upcoming “bible” list of upcoming movies that are yet to be released, filming or in development right now.

Now it’s important to state this isn’t every movie in development. We actually don’t think we’ve even covered half of the movies currently on their way.

We’re also only going to feature predominantly English language titles for the sake of not making this list last forever.

In September 2021, we removed all the remaining 2021 movies which can be found in our fall 2021 lineup list here.

So without further ado, here’s our massive preview of movies coming to Netflix starting in 2022, into 2023, and beyond.

Netflix Original Movies Coming Soon to Netflix

A Jazzman’s Blues

Genre: Crime, Drama | Director: Tyler Perry

Cast: Josh Boone, Solea Pfeiffer

Creator Tyler Perry has reportedly waited over 25 years to get his period-crime drama A Jazzman’s Blues into development. The story takes place across 50 years, from 1937 to 1987 as an investigation is lead into an unsolved murder mystery.

Genre: Adventure, Drama, History | Director: Peter Flinth

Cast: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Joe Cole, Charles Dance, Diarmaid Murtagh, Ed Speleers

It’s a Game of Thrones reunion for actors Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Charles Dance, who were last seen on screen together in 2014. More importantly, the historical drama is centered around the Alabama Expedition led by Captain Ejnar Mikkelsen in an attempt to prove that Greenland is one island.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Genre: War Drama | Director: Edward Berger

Cast: Daniel Brühl, Albrecht Schuch, Sebastian Hülk, Edin Hasanovic

This multi-lingual movie will be played out from the perspective of a young German soldier’s experience on the Western Front during World War I.

The movie is one of our most anticipated movies and currently aiming for a 2022 release date.

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Adventure

Genre: Animation, Family | Director: Richard Linklater

Cast: Zachary Levi, Jack Black, Glen Powell, Josh Wiggins, Lee Eddy

This family coming-of-age drama will take you back to 1969 focusing on the moon landing from two perspectives, the astronauts and a kid watching from afar.

Zachary Levi and Jack Black headline the cast with Glen Powell, Josh Wiggins, and Samuel Davis also feature.

Beauty

Genre: Drama, Romance | Director: Andrew Dosunmu

Cast: Niecy Nash, Alyse Shannon, Giancarlo Esposito, Gracie Marie Bradley, Kayle Bary, Michael Ward, Sharon Stone

A gifted young Black woman, Beauty, has a lucrative music career ahead of her. As she is pulled this way and that by the expectations of her family, her best friend, and her record label, Beauty struggles to remain true to herself.

Beverly Hills Cop 4

Genre: Comedy | Director: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah

Cast: Eddie Murphy

That’s right, decades after Eddie Murphy first played Axel Foley, Netflix has revived the action crime comedy for a fourth entry.

Blonde

Genre: Drama, Biopic | Director: Andrew Dominik

Cast: Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Julianne Nicholson, Lily Fisher, Caspar Phillipson, Toby Huss, Sara Paxton

Based on the 2000 novel of the same name, this biopic is a reimagining of the tragic life of Marilyn Monroe (played by Ana de Armas). Adrien Brody stars as Monroe’s husband, The Playwright (AKA Arthur Miller) and Caspar Phillipson stars as JFK.

This will be the fifth time he’s played the late president: Phillipson previously filled the role in the 2016 biopic, Jackie, the short film The Speech JFK Never Gave, the History Channel TV drama Project Blue Book, plus a number of stage performances.

Chicken Run 2

Director: Sam Fell

Potential Release Date: 2021-2023

It’s been a hot minute but a sequel for Chicken Run is on its way to Netflix. Aardman Animation and Netflix have now worked on a number of projects including Robin Robin and Shaun the Sheep but that will expand to the first full feature exclusive to Netflix globally in 2021.

The sequel will see the return of Babs, Ginger, Rocky, and Fletcher living on their new island after escaping Tweedy’s farm. It was previously believed that Chicken Run 2 could arrive in 2021, but it’s more likely to be 2023 according to the movie’s IMDb page.

Code 8: Part II

Genre: Sci-fi | Director: Jeff Chan

Cast: Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell

The first movie was a fan-funded movie short which turned into a movie and jumped onto Netflix. Now, a sequel is in development and will begin filming in late 2021.

Here’s what the sequel is about:

“The sequel follows the journey of a teenage girl fighting to get justice for her slain brother at the hands of corrupt police officers.”

CURS>R

Genre: Horror, Thriller | Director: Toby Meakins

Cast: Asa Butterfield, Eddie Marsan, Robert Englund, Kate Fleetwood, Angela Griffin, Ryan Gage

Asa Butterfield who has exploded in popularity in recent years thanks to his inclusion in Netflix’s Sex Education will star this new horror thriller which comes from the director of Lot254 and Breathe.

It’s about a broke student who is trying to gain an unclaimed prize from an obscure 1980s computer game.

Filming reportedly finished on the movie in the middle of summer 2021 and is scheduled to hit in 2022.

Day Shift

Genre: Fantasy | Director: J.J. Perry

Cast: Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Steve Howey, Jamie Foxx, Scott Adkins, Eric Lange, Dave Franco, Meagan Good

Described as a vampire hunter movie, Day Shift is being directed by the director of John Wick 2 and The Fate of the Furious.

It’ll follow a blue-collar dad who fronts as a pool cleaner but is in actual fact, a notorious vampire hunter.

Escape from Spiderhead

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi- Mystery, Thriller | Director: Joseph Kosinski

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett, Mark Paguio, Tess Haubrich

Set in the near future, two young convicts grapple with their pasts in a facility run by a brilliant visionary, who experiments on inmates with emotion-altering drugs.

Fast and Loose

Genre: Action, Thriller | Director: David Leitch

Cast: Will Smith

Purchased from STXFilms and 87North, this new action thriller will star Will Smith as John Riley.

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming film:

“After the leader of a criminal organization suffers memory loss from an attack, he reunites with his crew, only to find that things aren’t what he thinks they are.”

Heart Of Stone

Genre: Crime, Thriller | Director: Tom Harper

Cast: Gal Gadot

Netflix won this movie from Skydance movie which will see Gal Gadot that’s been pegged as being Netflix’s equivalent of Mission: Impossible or 007.

Havoc

Genre: Action, Thriller | Director: Gareth Evans

Cast: Tom Hardy, Timothy Olyphant, Forest Whitaker

The director of The Raid and Netflix’s Apostle returns for this new action thriller headlined by Tom Hardy.

The story follows a detective who is following up on a drug deal that’s gone dramatically wrong that leads him to have to rescue a politician’s son.

The movie is being produced by XYZ Films and began filming in the summer of 2021.

High in the Clouds

Genre: Animation | Director: Timothy Reckart

Netflix and Gaumont are producing this new animated feature film based on the novel by Paul McCartney who is also reportedly producing brand new original music for the movie too.

The movie is about a teenage squirrel called Wirral who joins a team of rebels.

Hustle

Genre: Comedy, Sport | Director: Jeremiah Zagar

Cast: Adam Sandler, Robert, Duvall, Ben Foster, Queen Latifah

A big cast will unite in this Happy Madison Productions picture that sees a basketball scout trying to get back into the professional basketball circuit with a new up-and-comer.

Knives Out 2 & 3

Genre: Thriller | Director: Rian Johnson

Cast: Kathryn Hahn, Daniel Craig, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton

The first Knives Out movie was a smash hit for Lionsgate and will now be returning for a sequel with a brand new case to be solved by Benoit Blanc.

The sequel began filming in Greece in June 2021.

A third movie is also planned for Netflix.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Genre: Drama | Director: Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre

Cast: Jack O’Connell, Joely Richardson, Faye Marsay, Emma Corrin, Ella Hunt

Adaptation of the D.H. Lawrence novel from writer David Magee. The movie will tell the story of a woman who breaks out of her marriage vows falling in love with a man who works on her estate.

The movie began filming in September 2021 and comes from Sony Pictures Entertainment (the first movie from Netflix’s big output deal with Sony).

Luckiest Girl Alive

Genre: Drama, Mystery | Director: Mike Barker

Cast: Connie Britton, Mila Kunis, Chiara Aurelia, Finn Wittrock, Justine Lupe

Lionsgate is behind this movie coming exclusively to Netflix and is about a woman in New York who is faced with a trauma that causes her life to unravel.

Completed production over summer 2021.

Luther

Genre: Detective, Crime | Director: Jamie Payne

Cast: Idris Elba, Andy Serkis, Cynthia Erivo

BBC Films, Chernin Entertainment and Netflix are teaming up for Luther, the feature film based on the British series.

Been described as a Jason Bourne/James Bond-esque movie.

Maestro

Genre: Biopic, Music | Director: Bradley Cooper

Cast: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Jeremy Strong

Produced by Amblin Entertainment (Steven Spielberg’s outfit), this movie serves a biopic for the famous composer Leonard Bernstein and more importantly, the relationship between him and Felicia.

Me Time

Genre: Comedy | Director: John Hamburg

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall, Kevin Hart, Jimmy O. Yang

A big ensemble cast comes together for this comedy movie that is written and directed by John Hamburg.

Follows a Dad who finds time for himself for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away. He reconnects with a friend for a wild weekend.

Monkey Man

Genre: Action, Thriller | Director: Dev Patel

Cast: Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley, Sobhita Dhulipala

This will be Dev Patel’s directorial debut in a movie Netflix paid a reported $30 million for.

It’s about a released ex-felon who is trying to adjust and survive in modern-day India.

The movie concluded filming in early 2021.

Munich

Genre: Historical Drama | Director: Christian Schwochow

Cast: Jeremy Irons, George MacKay, Jannis Niewöhner, Sandra Hüller, Liv Lisa Fries

Jeremy Irons headlines the cast for this historical drama that adapts the novel of the same name by Robert Harris.

The movie follows the leading weeks up to the second World War and Neville Chamberlain’s efforts to construct a peace deal.

My Father’s Dragon

Genre: Animated | Director: Nora Twomey

Cartoon Saloon from Ireland will be bringing their animated feature My Father’s Dragon to Netflix in 2021.

The movie was announced a big lineup of new animated projects back in 2018 with many coming to fruition next year. The movie is being written by Meg LeFauve who was previously at Pixar and wrote Inside Out and The Good Dinosaur.

Operation Mincemeat

Genre: War drama | Director: John Madden

Cast: Kelly Macdonald, Jason Isaacs, Colin Firth, Matthew Macfadyen, Johnny Flynn

Set during World War II, this war drama comes from See-Saw Films and is about two intelligence officers using tricks to outwith German troops.

The movie has been filming for some time as we’ve covered in our comprehensive preview.

Persuasion

Genre: Drama, Romance | Director: Carrie Cracknell

Cast: Dakota Johnson, Richard E. Grant, Henry Golding, Suki Waterhouse

Launching in 2022, this romance movie is based on the beloved Jane Austen novel and being adapted by Ron Bass and Alice Winslow.

The movie was filmed over the summer of 2021.

Pinocchio

Genre: Animation | Director: Guillermo del Toro

Cast: Cate Blanchett, Ewan McGregor, Tilda Swinton, Ron Pearlman, Christoph Waltz

Guillermo del Toro is working on a number of big projects for Netflix as part of his output deal but perhaps the most exciting is this modern, darker retelling of Pinnochio.

Filmed entirely in stop-motion, we’ll see the classic children’s fairytale come to life with a huge cast. Voices set to feature include Ewan McGregor, Tilda Swinton, Christopher Waltz, and Ron Perlman.

Players

Genre: Romantic Comedy | Director: Trish Sie

Cast: Tom Ellis, Gina Rodriguez, Damon Wayans Jr., Augustus Prew, Joel Courtney

Lucifer’s Tom Ellis and Jane the Virgin’s Gina Rodriguez will be teaming up for this romantic comedy set in New York City. It’s about a sportswriter Mack who falls for one of the targets that his “successful hook-up plays” scooped him.

Filming began in summer 2021 and is expected to drop in 2022.

Plus/Minus

Genre: Fantasy | Director: Wanuri Kahiu

Cast: Lili Reinhart, Aisha Dee, Luke Wilson, Andrea Savage, Nia Long

Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart stars in this unique new fantasy drama about a young girl who gets to see her life play out in two very different scenarios after her college graduation. On the one path, she becomes pregnant and in the other timeline, she pursues a career in Los Angeles.

The movie was filmed in the summer of 2021 and is being produced by Screen Arcade and Catchlight Studios.

Reptile

Genre: Crime, Thriller | Director: Grant Singer

Cast: Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake

Benicio Del Toro plays the role of Nichols, a New England detective who is relentless at his job.

The movie began filming in September 2021 and is due to wrap in November 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Rescued by Ruby

Genre: Drama | Director: Katt Shea

Cast: Grant Gustin, Kaylah Zander, Camille Sullivan, Sharon Taylor

Arrow’s Grant Gustin will lead this new drama about a puppy who doesn’t seem to be able to settle down with any owner. After being returned, police officer Daniel O’Neil takes the pup under his wing to hopefully become a canine officer.

Based on a true story, the movie was filmed over the summer and is scheduled to arrive in 2022.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Genre: Animated, Kids | Director: Ant Ward & Andy Suriano

Cast: Ben Schwartz, Omar Benson Miller, Brandon Mychal Smith, Josh Brener, Kat Graham, Eric Bauza

One of the Nickelodeon projects coming to Netflix is a movie based on the relatively recently released Ninja Turtles series.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“When a mysterious stranger arrives from the future with a dire warning, Leo is forced to rise and lead his brothers, Raph, Donnie, and Mikey in a fight to save the world from a terrifying alien species.”

Rustin

Genre: Biography | Director: George C. Wolfe

A new biopic on the gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin who was most known for organizing the 1963 march on Washington.

Comes from the Obamas production company Higher Ground Productions.

Spaceman of Bohemia

Genre: Sci-fi | Director: Johan Renck

Cast: Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, Paul Dano, Isabella Rossellini, Kunal Nayyar

Adam Sandler is set to headline this sci-fi adaptation of the book from Jaroslav Kalfař. The story is of an orphaned boy raised in the Czech countryside who beats all odds and becomes the countries first astronaut.

The movie entered post-production in summer 2021.

Strangers

Genre: Comedy | Director: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

Cast: Sophie Turner, Maya Hawke, Cassady McClincy, Camila Mendes, Paris Berelc, Austin Abrams

From Likely Story comes this all-female-led comedy is described as a “Hitchcock-ian” dark comedy.

The movie is about a pact between two teens Drea and Eleanor teaming up to go after bullies who torment them.

Teddy and the Guardians of The Night

Genre: Family, Fantasy | Director: TBA

Cast: TBA

Seven Bucks Productions and FlynnPictureCo. are bringing this family adventure film to Netflix which is based on the famous illustration by Alex Panagopoulos.

Josh Stolberg and Bobby Florsheim are on board to write with Dwayne Johnson producing.

The Adam Project

Genre: Action, Sci-fi | Director: Shawn Levy

Cast: Zoe Saldana, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Catherine Keener, Mark Ruffalo

From Shawn Levy’s huge output deal for Netflix comes perhaps his biggest project to date.

The movie is about a man who travels back in the past to get help from his 13-year-old self.

Filming took place from November 2020 through March 2021.

The Division

Genre: Action

Director: Stephen Gaghan

Among the multiple video games Netflix is adapting from Ubisoft’s huge library of IP is The Division which is set to be directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. It’ll be set in the near future where a pandemic virus has ravaged the economy and the world. Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal set to star.

The Good Nurse

Genre: Crime, Mystery | Director: Tobias Lindholm

Cast: Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Kim Dickens, Noah Emmerich, Devyn McDowell, Ajay Naidu

Based on the book by Charles Graeber, this movie is about an infamous caregiver who is being implicated in the deaths of hundreds of patients at a hospital.

The Gray Man

Genre: Action | Director: Joe and Anthony Russo

Cast: Ana de Armas, Alfre Woodard, Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page

The book series from Mark Greaney is set to see a huge adaptation on Netflix and not only that, will likely spawn a huge thriller franchise for Netflix comparable to the size of The Bourne movies and James Bond.

Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick, and Dhanush are all attached to star with Avengers: End Game directors Anthony and Joe Russo directing.

The Helicopter Heist

Genre: Drama | Director: Jimmy Chin & Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal

Netflix is adapting the Jonas Bonnier best-seller drama about a gang of thieves plot to steal over $5 million using a stolen helicopter.

Development on this one has gone quiet since December 2018.

The Homeless World Cup

Genre: Sport | Director: Thea Sharrock

Cast: Bill Nighy, Valeria Golino, Cristina Rodlo, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Susan Wokoma, Kit Young

From Blueprint Pictures, the studio behind Emma, The Last Letter From Your Lover, and Seven Psychopaths comes a heartfelt drama about the real-world organization that runs a football tournament for the homeless.

The Killer

Genre: Action, Crime | Director: David Fincher

Cast: Michael Fassbender

David Fincher’s next big Netflix project begins production on November 1st and will be filmed on location around the globe.

The movie is about an elite assassin who is having a psychological crisis and tries to retire in Mexico however is quickly bought back.

The Mother

Genre: Action, Thriller | Director: Niki Caro

Cast: Jennifer Lopez

Armed with a budget of $30 million according to our sources, this Vertigo Entertainment movie is one of several coming from Jennifer Lopez as part of her big overall deal.

Has been described as John Wick meets Hannah about a mother and daughter duo trying to escape their old life.

The Pale Blue Eye

Genre: Crime, Horror | Director: Scott Cooper

Cast: Christian Bale, Harry Melling

Christian Bale will play the role of Augustus Landor who is a veteran detective investigating murders helped by his young cadet who will become Edgar Allan Poe.

The School for Good and Evil

Genre: Fantasy | Director: Paul Feig

Cast: Michelle Yeoh, Charlize Theron, Laurence Fishburne, Kery Washington

Decorated director Paul Fieg will adapt the book series The School for Good and Evil for Netflix with Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie currently set to star.

Production wrapped on this movie in June 2021 with it scheduled for a 2022 release.

The Wonder

Genre: Mystery, Thriller | Director: Sebastián Lelio

Cast: Florence Pugh, Ciarán Hinds, Niamh Algar, Tom Burke, Toby Jones, Elaine Cassidy

This new period mystery thriller is headlined by Black Widow’s Florence Pugh who will play the role of Lib Wright.

The movie will tell the story of two strangers who go on to change each other’s lives in more ways than one.

We Have A Ghost

Genre: Family, Horror | Director: Christopher Landon

Cast: Jennifer Coolidge, David Harbour, Anthony Mackie, Tig Notaro

Based on the Vice short story, We Have a Ghost will see a huge roster of stars come together. It’s being produced by Legendary Entertainment and is about a man who claims to have made friends with a ghost who resembles someone famous and becomes viral online.

Wendell & Wild

Genre: Animation, Horror

Director: Henry Selick

Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key are both behind the pen and set to voice in this brand new animated movie coming in 2021.

The director behind Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline is lending his talents to this title. It’s dubbed as horror and is about two demon brothers escaping the underworld and must escape a teenager who is trying to vanquish them. Smart guesses say this is one of the Halloween 2021 releases.

White Noise

Genre: Dram | Director: Noah Baumbach

Cast: Adam Driver, Jodie Turner-Smith, Greta Gerwig, Raffey Cassidy

Noah Baumbach will be back for his second major Netflix movie after Marriage Story.

The movie is set to adapt the classic book by Don DeLillo which is set at a mid-western college and will cover the year in the life of a professor called Jack Gladney.

You can see some behind-the-scenes shots and more in our comprehensive preview of the new movie.

Wu Assassins: Fistful of Vengeance

Genre: Crime, Drama | Director: Roel Reiné

Cast: Lewis Tan, Iko Uwais, Jason Tobin, JuJu Chan Szeto

This movie will likely serve as what would’ve been a second season for the Netflix Original series, Wu Assassins.

Picking up from where the series leaves off, this movie will continue Kai Jin’s story of becoming entangled with the Chinese Triad and their pursuit of Wu Xing.

In the interest of this article not taking a lifetime to read, here’s a breakdown of even more movies on the way to Netflix.

13: The Musical – CBS film adaptation of the play directed by Tamra Davis.

– CBS film adaptation of the play directed by Tamra Davis. 36 Questions – Brett Haley is on board to direct this adaptation of the podcast.

– Brett Haley is on board to direct this adaptation of the podcast. A God in Ruins – Western from writer Ibrahim R. Alraeesi.

– Western from writer Ibrahim R. Alraeesi. A Madea Homecoming – Tyler Perry will direct this sequel to his other movies in the Madea “universe”.

– Tyler Perry will direct this sequel to his other movies in the Madea “universe”. A Time Lost – Adaptation of a story developed by Millie Bobby Brown and her sister Paige Brown.

– Adaptation of a story developed by Millie Bobby Brown and her sister Paige Brown. A Weekend Away – Thriller from director Kim Farrant and set to star Leighton Meester and Christina Wolfe.

– Thriller from director Kim Farrant and set to star Leighton Meester and Christina Wolfe. ALICE – Modern musical reimagining of the classic Alice in Wonderland story.

– Modern musical reimagining of the classic Alice in Wonderland story. Along for the Ride – Romantic drama based on the Sarah Dessen novel.

– Romantic drama based on the Sarah Dessen novel. Amy And The Orphans – Drama directed by Lindsey Ferrentino about two estranged siblings having to break news of their fathers death to their sister who has Down syndrome.

– Drama directed by Lindsey Ferrentino about two estranged siblings having to break news of their fathers death to their sister who has Down syndrome. Animal Farm – Andy Serkis directs this adaptation of the George Orwell novel.

– Andy Serkis directs this adaptation of the George Orwell novel. Auntie Claus – New Christmas movie from the creator of High School Musical and Julie and the Phantoms.

Bad Dad – British comedy David Williams (Little Britain) is set to adapt his book for Netflix.

– British comedy David Williams (Little Britain) is set to adapt his book for Netflix. Ball and Chain – Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt superhero based on the 90s comic.

– Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt superhero based on the 90s comic. Betty Ford – Ryan Murphy produced movie starring Sarah Paulson about the first lady, Betty Ford.

– Ryan Murphy produced movie starring Sarah Paulson about the first lady, Betty Ford. Beyond Good & Evil – Adaptation of the Ubisoft game led by director Rob Letterman.

– Adaptation of the Ubisoft game led by director Rob Letterman. Bird Box 2 – A sequel to the Sandra Bullock Netflix smash-hit has long been rumored in development based on the novel’s sequel.

– A sequel to the Sandra Bullock Netflix smash-hit has long been rumored in development based on the novel’s sequel. Black Brother, Black Brother – Adaptation of the best-selling book from Stephen Curry and Erick Peyton.

– Adaptation of the best-selling book from Stephen Curry and Erick Peyton. Black Stallions – Comedy featuring Kevin Hart, Don Cheadle, and Lil Rel Howery.

– Comedy featuring Kevin Hart, Don Cheadle, and Lil Rel Howery. Blade Of The 47 Ronin – A long-awaited sequel to the Keanu Reeves movie.

– A long-awaited sequel to the Keanu Reeves movie. Brazen Virtue – Alyssa Milano will star in this romantic thriller based on the novel by Nora Roberts. Directed by Monika Mitchell.

– Alyssa Milano will star in this romantic thriller based on the novel by Nora Roberts. Directed by Monika Mitchell. Bright 2 – Sequel to the Will Smith fantasy movie.

– Sequel to the Will Smith fantasy movie. Button Man – Brian Helgeland is set to adapt this British comic book strip.

– Brian Helgeland is set to adapt this British comic book strip. Boo! – Marlon Wayans Halloween comedy about a teenage girl who unleashes a mischievous spirit during the holiday season.

– Marlon Wayans Halloween comedy about a teenage girl who unleashes a mischievous spirit during the holiday season. Carmen Sandiego – Gina Rodriguez to headline this live-action film based on the character from David Siefkin.

– Gina Rodriguez to headline this live-action film based on the character from David Siefkin. Chinatown – Prequel to the 1974 film with David Fincher serving as executive producer and Robert Towne penning the script.

– Prequel to the 1974 film with David Fincher serving as executive producer and Robert Towne penning the script. Christmas in Wonderland – Christmas feature film about Sierra who is recovering from a skiing accident who is taken in by a single dad.

– Christmas feature film about Sierra who is recovering from a skiing accident who is taken in by a single dad. Chupa – Jonás Cuarón to direct this adventure drama starring Demián Bichir.

– Jonás Cuarón to direct this adventure drama starring Demián Bichir. Cocaine Hippos – Comedy starring Jermaine Fowler.

– Comedy starring Jermaine Fowler. Damsel – Juan Carlos Fresnadillo is on board to direct this thriller about a princess tricked into thinking she’s marrying a prince only to be thrown into a pit being sacrificed to a dragon.

– Juan Carlos Fresnadillo is on board to direct this thriller about a princess tricked into thinking she’s marrying a prince only to be thrown into a pit being sacrificed to a dragon. Dark Days at the Magna Carta – 21 Laps Entertainment sci-fi horror being written by Michael Paisley.

Death Note 2 – Sequel to the first live-action adaptation of the anime.

– Sequel to the first live-action adaptation of the anime. Dial A For Aunties – Romantic comedy which will be directed by Fresh Off the Boat creator Nahnatchka Khan.

– Romantic comedy which will be directed by Fresh Off the Boat creator Nahnatchka Khan. Dog Gone – Rob Lowe biopic based on the true story of a father and son who are trying to repair their fractured relationship. Directed by Stephen Herek.

– Rob Lowe biopic based on the true story of a father and son who are trying to repair their fractured relationship. Directed by Stephen Herek. Dorothy & Alice – Adaptation of the Justin Merz novel based on the iconic figures from literature.

– Adaptation of the Justin Merz novel based on the iconic figures from literature. Down Low – Rightor Doyle directs this comedy about a deeply repressed man.

– Rightor Doyle directs this comedy about a deeply repressed man. Dragon’s Lair – Ryan Reynolds will lead this action fantasy movie from Vertigo Entertainment about Dirk the Daring who sets out to rescue a princes from the evil dragon.

– Ryan Reynolds will lead this action fantasy movie from Vertigo Entertainment about Dirk the Daring who sets out to rescue a princes from the evil dragon. Empathy Machine – Sci-fi horror directed by Francis Lawrence described as a mix of Ex Machine meets Rosemary’s Baby.

– Sci-fi horror directed by Francis Lawrence described as a mix of Ex Machine meets Rosemary’s Baby. End of the Road – Queen Latifah will headline this new thriller about a recent widow being driven cross country to start a new life. On the trip, they become stranded in the desert with a killer hunting them down. Directed by Millicent Shelton and reportedly concluded filming in summer 2021.

– Queen Latifah will headline this new thriller about a recent widow being driven cross country to start a new life. On the trip, they become stranded in the desert with a killer hunting them down. Directed by Millicent Shelton and reportedly concluded filming in summer 2021. Enola Holmes 2 – Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill to return in this sequel to the Sherlock Holmes spinoff.

– Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill to return in this sequel to the Sherlock Holmes spinoff. Exit West – Adaptation from Higher Ground Productions adapting the Mohsin Hamid novel and will star Riz Ahmed.

Extraction 2 – A sequel to the first Chris Hemsworth movie currently on Netflix.

– A sequel to the first Chris Hemsworth movie currently on Netflix. Fuzzy Towers – Kevin James stars as an optometrist who dreams of working for a kids TV show.

– Kevin James stars as an optometrist who dreams of working for a kids TV show. Gundam – Jordan Vogt-Roberts to direct this new sci-fi adaptation of the anime from Legendary Entertainment.

– Jordan Vogt-Roberts to direct this new sci-fi adaptation of the anime from Legendary Entertainment. Hamlet – Riz Ahmed led moder-day adaptation.

– Riz Ahmed led moder-day adaptation. Happiness for Beginners – Ellie Kemper led drama about a 32-year-old divorcee signing up for a wilderness survival course.

– Ellie Kemper led drama about a 32-year-old divorcee signing up for a wilderness survival course. Heat – Gregory Nava to direct the Heat novel by Mike Lupica.

– Gregory Nava to direct the Heat novel by Mike Lupica. Hello America – Netflix secured the film rights to the 1981 novel by JG Ballard in 2017 with Scott Free to produce but has gone quiet.

Hello, Universe – Announced in May 2019, this movie is based on the novel by Erin Entrada Kelly.

– Announced in May 2019, this movie is based on the novel by Erin Entrada Kelly. Here Comes the Flood – Jason Bateman to direct this romance-heist movie.

– Jason Bateman to direct this romance-heist movie. Hilda: The Movie – A children’s movie based on the animated Netflix series based on the comics by Luke Pearson. Unclear whether this is destined for Netflix but is expected.

– A children’s movie based on the animated Netflix series based on the comics by Luke Pearson. Unclear whether this is destined for Netflix but is expected. Home Team – Kevin James and Taylor Lautner will headline this new sports comedy about a New Orleans sports coach.

– Kevin James and Taylor Lautner will headline this new sports comedy about a New Orleans sports coach. I Came By – Thriller about a young graffiti artist discovering a secret that means he has to flee for his life. Stars Kelly MacDonald, George MacKay, and Hugh Bonneville.

– Thriller about a young graffiti artist discovering a secret that means he has to flee for his life. Stars Kelly MacDonald, George MacKay, and Hugh Bonneville. I Slept With Joey Ramone – Pete Davidson will play Joey Ramone the so-called King of Punk.

– Pete Davidson will play Joey Ramone the so-called King of Punk. Interceptor – Action thriller from director Matthew Reilly about what happens after 16 nuclear missiles are launched upon the US. Elsa Pataky, Luke Bracey, and Aaron Gelnane star.

– Action thriller from director Matthew Reilly about what happens after 16 nuclear missiles are launched upon the US. Elsa Pataky, Luke Bracey, and Aaron Gelnane star. Ivy – Sci-fi movie from Danis Goulet about a husband building his wife a smart AI house known as Ivy who soon generates an evil agenda.

– Sci-fi movie from Danis Goulet about a husband building his wife a smart AI house known as Ivy who soon generates an evil agenda. Ivy and Bean – Family film adapting the best selling kids book and will be directed by Elissa Down.

– Family film adapting the best selling kids book and will be directed by Elissa Down. John Henry and the Statesmen – Action thriller directed by Jake Kasdan and starring Dwayne Johnson.

– Action thriller directed by Jake Kasdan and starring Dwayne Johnson. King of Boys 2 – Nollywood crime-drama sequel.

– Nollywood crime-drama sequel. Lady Killer – Blake Lively will headline this action thriller as Josie Schuller, the perfect 1950s wife who leads a double life as a trained killer.

– Blake Lively will headline this action thriller as Josie Schuller, the perfect 1950s wife who leads a double life as a trained killer. Leave The World Behind – Sam Esmail to develop this Julia Roberts led movie based on Rumaan Alam’s novel.

– Sam Esmail to develop this Julia Roberts led movie based on Rumaan Alam’s novel. Life Sentence – Sci-fi from 6th & Idaho Productions about a prisoner who chooses to enroll in a futuristic program that erase his memories.

– Sci-fi from 6th & Idaho Productions about a prisoner who chooses to enroll in a futuristic program that erase his memories. Lift – Action movie about a master thief and her ex-boyfriend teaming up to steal $100 million in gold being transported via a flight from London to Zurich. Stars Kevin Hart.

– Action movie about a master thief and her ex-boyfriend teaming up to steal $100 million in gold being transported via a flight from London to Zurich. Stars Kevin Hart. Lost Dog – Canine movie adapting the novel Lost Dog: A Love Story.

Loteria – Eugenio Derbez to star in this family adventure film.

– Eugenio Derbez to star in this family adventure film. Lou – Alison Janney will headline this Bad Robot production about a woman living on a remote island recruited by a neighbor to help find her kidnapped daughter.

– Alison Janney will headline this Bad Robot production about a woman living on a remote island recruited by a neighbor to help find her kidnapped daughter. Love in the Villa – Tom Hopper and Kat Graham will start in this romantic movie scheduled to be filmed in Verona, Italy.

– Tom Hopper and Kat Graham will start in this romantic movie scheduled to be filmed in Verona, Italy. Matilda – Musical based on the Roald Dahl book coming in December 2022.

– Musical based on the Roald Dahl book coming in December 2022. Metal Lords – Kids movie from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Millarworld movies including: Empress Huck Sharkey The Bounty Hunter

movies including: Mixtape – Valerie Weiss will direct this rom-com starring Julie Bowen and Jackson Rathbone.

– Valerie Weiss will direct this rom-com starring Julie Bowen and Jackson Rathbone. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone – Horror adaptation of the Stephen King novel from Ryan Murphy.

Murder Mystery 2 – Sequel to the Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston comedy with Jeremy Garelick on board to direct.

– Sequel to the Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston comedy with Jeremy Garelick on board to direct. My Wife and I Bought A Ranch… – 21 Laps horror movie adapted from the Reddit short story.

– 21 Laps horror movie adapted from the Reddit short story. Our Man from Jersey – Mark Wahlberg and Halle Barry to co-star alongside each other in this thriller which is described as a blue-collar James Bond.

– Mark Wahlberg and Halle Barry to co-star alongside each other in this thriller which is described as a blue-collar James Bond. Pashmina – Animated feature film from director Gurinder Chadha about a young girl who discovers her heritage via her magical pashmina.

– Animated feature film from director Gurinder Chadha about a young girl who discovers her heritage via her magical pashmina. Purple Hearts – Romantic drama about an aspiring musician who finds love with a soldier. Nicholas Galitzine and Sofia Carson to star.

– Romantic drama about an aspiring musician who finds love with a soldier. Nicholas Galitzine and Sofia Carson to star. Quartermaster – Drew Pearce to direct new thriller and described as a high-concept thriller.

– Drew Pearce to direct new thriller and described as a high-concept thriller. Rebel Moon – Zack Snyder’s big new sci-fi movie that was originally pitched as a Star Wars story.

– Zack Snyder’s big new sci-fi movie that was originally pitched as a Star Wars story. Rebel Ridge – American thriller starring John Boyega.

– American thriller starring John Boyega. Redd Zone – Jada Pinkett Smith to star in this upcoming drama.

– Jada Pinkett Smith to star in this upcoming drama. Rez Ball – Coming-of-age drama produced by LeBron James.

– Coming-of-age drama produced by LeBron James. Rockaway – 3dot Productions to produce this Kerry Washington led adaptation of the book from Diane Cardwell.

– 3dot Productions to produce this Kerry Washington led adaptation of the book from Diane Cardwell. Rodney & Sheryl – Movie biopic on the serial killer Rodney Alcala directed by Chloe Okuno.

Sand Kings – George R.R. Martin’s book being adapted as a Netflix feature film.

– George R.R. Martin’s book being adapted as a Netflix feature film. Senior Year – Angourie Rice, Alicia Silverstone, and Rebel Wilson star in this comedy about a 37-year-old woman waking up from a coma returning to high school where she used to be a cheerleader. The movie finished filming in late Summer 2021.

– Angourie Rice, Alicia Silverstone, and Rebel Wilson star in this comedy about a 37-year-old woman waking up from a coma returning to high school where she used to be a cheerleader. The movie finished filming in late Summer 2021. Sherlock Junior – New movie looking into the early years of the famous detective with Ehren Kruger helming.

– New movie looking into the early years of the famous detective with Ehren Kruger helming. Shoe Dog – Adaptation of Phil Knight’s best-selling memoir about the shoe company Nike’s meteoric rise.

– Adaptation of Phil Knight’s best-selling memoir about the shoe company Nike’s meteoric rise. Shoot Like a Girl – Netflix is reportedly taking this project over which had Angelina Jolie originally listed but Gal Gadot is thought to be replacing her for the Netflix version.

– Netflix is reportedly taking this project over which had Angelina Jolie originally listed but Gal Gadot is thought to be replacing her for the Netflix version. Shout It Out Loud – Biopic on Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley who go on to form a band known as KISS. Directed by Joachim Rønnin.

– Biopic on Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley who go on to form a band known as KISS. Directed by Joachim Rønnin. Six Years – Movie adaptation of the Harlan Coben thriller with David Ayer writing and directing.

– Movie adaptation of the Harlan Coben thriller with David Ayer writing and directing. Slumberland – Family adventure produced by Chernin Entertainment and directed by Francis Lawrence. About a young girl searching for her missing father in a mystical dreamland. Starring Jason Mamoa, Kyle Chandler, and Chris O’Dowd.

– Family adventure produced by Chernin Entertainment and directed by Francis Lawrence. About a young girl searching for her missing father in a mystical dreamland. Starring Jason Mamoa, Kyle Chandler, and Chris O’Dowd. Spongebob Squarepants Spin-offs – Two untitled Spongebob movies are in the works as well as a series.

– Two untitled Spongebob movies are in the works as well as a series. Steps – Animation from Alyce Tzue and Netflix Animation about two stepsisters who are overlooked for marriage by the prince and instead opt to go on an epic journey.

Stitch Head – Animated feature film from director Steve Hudson about a small humanoid monster stitched together from leftovers.

– Animated feature film from director Steve Hudson about a small humanoid monster stitched together from leftovers. Student Driver – Action comedy from Peter Hoare with Kyle Newacheck directing. About a substitute driver’s ed teacher and his students embarking on a madcap adventure.

– Action comedy from Peter Hoare with Kyle Newacheck directing. About a substitute driver’s ed teacher and his students embarking on a madcap adventure. Tall Girl 2 – Sequel to Netflix’s popular teen drama.

– Sequel to Netflix’s popular teen drama. Tenzing – Biopic on Tenzing Norgay, the person who climbed alongside Sir Edmund Hillary to the top of Everest.

– Biopic on Tenzing Norgay, the person who climbed alongside Sir Edmund Hillary to the top of Everest. The Chronicles of Narnia – At least one movie is part of Netflix’s huge upcoming Narnia universe.

– At least one movie is part of Netflix’s huge upcoming Narnia universe. The Bluff – The Russo Brothers will produce this period drama about a Caribbean woman whose secret past is revealed when her island is invaded by vicious buccaneers.

– The Russo Brothers will produce this period drama about a Caribbean woman whose secret past is revealed when her island is invaded by vicious buccaneers. The Cactus – Romantic comedy based on the book by Sarah Haywood from Hello Sunshine.

– Romantic comedy based on the book by Sarah Haywood from Hello Sunshine. The Cipher – Jennifer Lopez to star as FBI special agent Nina Guerrera.

– Jennifer Lopez to star as FBI special agent Nina Guerrera. The Council – Will Smith-led crime drama where he plays a crime boss Nicky Barnes.

– Will Smith-led crime drama where he plays a crime boss Nicky Barnes. The Formula – Robert De Niro and John Boyega will star in this Formula One movie about a prodigy who is forced to become a getaway driver. Directed by Gerard McMurray.

– Robert De Niro and John Boyega will star in this Formula One movie about a prodigy who is forced to become a getaway driver. Directed by Gerard McMurray. The Ghost In The Machine – Drama from Heyday Films about how a middle-class black girl from the North Side of Minneapolis become one of the biggest threats to the entire US banking system.

– Drama from Heyday Films about how a middle-class black girl from the North Side of Minneapolis become one of the biggest threats to the entire US banking system. The Girls I’ve Been – Millie Bobby Brown on board to star in this adaptation of the Tess Sharpe novel.

– Millie Bobby Brown on board to star in this adaptation of the Tess Sharpe novel. The Hills Have Eyes For You – Horror romantic comedy from Eli Craig.

– Horror romantic comedy from Eli Craig. The Hunchback of Notre Dame – Musical featuring Idris Elba dubbed as a modern retelling of the classic tale.

The Kane Chronicles 1-3 – Percy Jackson writer Rick Riordan is bringing his excellent Kane Chronicles to Netflix.

– Percy Jackson writer Rick Riordan is bringing his excellent Kane Chronicles to Netflix. The Last Will & Testament of Charles Abernathy – Alejandro Brugués directs this movie about a billionaire who calls his kids to his house as he suspects he may soon be dead.

– Alejandro Brugués directs this movie about a billionaire who calls his kids to his house as he suspects he may soon be dead. The Magician’s Elephant – Animated feature film from director Wendy Rogers about an orphaned boy who is told by a fortune teller that an elephant will help him find his lost sister.

– Animated feature film from director Wendy Rogers about an orphaned boy who is told by a fortune teller that an elephant will help him find his lost sister. The Mothership – Halle Berry stars in this drama filmed over the summer about a family struggling to come to grips with the disappearance of their father. Directed by Matt Charman.

– Halle Berry stars in this drama filmed over the summer about a family struggling to come to grips with the disappearance of their father. Directed by Matt Charman. The Nailbomber – Feature-length British documentary about far-right extremists who planted nail bombs across London.

– Feature-length British documentary about far-right extremists who planted nail bombs across London. The Noel Diary – Christmas movie starring James Remar, Bonnie Bedelia and Justin Hartley about a man returning home for Christmas to settle his mother’s estate.

The Old Guard, Chapter Two: Force Multiplied – Sequel to The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron.

– Sequel to The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron. The Perfect Find – Numa Perrier directs this rom-com starring Gabrielle Union and Gina Torres.

– Numa Perrier directs this rom-com starring Gabrielle Union and Gina Torres. The Piano Lesson – August Wilson adaptation from the producers of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

– August Wilson adaptation from the producers of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. The Sea Beast – Animated feature film from Chris Williams about a legendary sea monster hunter who goes on to befriend a monster after a girl is found stowed away on his boat.

– Animated feature film from Chris Williams about a legendary sea monster hunter who goes on to befriend a monster after a girl is found stowed away on his boat. The Selection – Adaption of the Kiera Cass novel directed by Haifaa Al-Mansour.

– Adaption of the Kiera Cass novel directed by Haifaa Al-Mansour. The Swimmers – Drama directed by Sally El Hosaini about two refugee sisters who go onto compete in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

– Drama directed by Sally El Hosaini about two refugee sisters who go onto compete in the 2016 Rio Olympics. The Thing About Jellyfish – Millie Bobby Brown led movie adapting the novel.

– Millie Bobby Brown led movie adapting the novel. The Young Wife – Tayarisha Poe writes and directs about a 29-year-old woman on the day of her first wedding.

– Tayarisha Poe writes and directs about a 29-year-old woman on the day of her first wedding. Thelma the Unicorn – Animated feature film from Dreamworks Animation and director Jared Hess.

– Animated feature film from Dreamworks Animation and director Jared Hess. They Cloned Tyrone – Sci-Fi comedy with John Boyega and Jamie Foxx.

– Sci-Fi comedy with John Boyega and Jamie Foxx. This Beast – Kurt Sutter writes and directs this movie produced by Blumhouse about a lowly trapper is tasked with killing a mysterious beast in an 18th-century village.

– Kurt Sutter writes and directs this movie produced by Blumhouse about a lowly trapper is tasked with killing a mysterious beast in an 18th-century village. Trigger Warning – Catchlight Studios presents this Jessica Alba led action thriller directed by Mouly Surya.

– Catchlight Studios presents this Jessica Alba led action thriller directed by Mouly Surya. Uglies – McG directs this new movie starring Joey King.

– McG directs this new movie starring Joey King. Uncoupled – Comedy from screenwriter Robbie Fox about a couple on the eve of their divorce having to go on the run after being accused of murder.

– Comedy from screenwriter Robbie Fox about a couple on the eve of their divorce having to go on the run after being accused of murder. Underworld – Ted Melfi to adapt the novel by Don DeLillo.

– Ted Melfi to adapt the novel by Don DeLillo. Unfrosted – Biopic on the creation of the pop-tart.

– Biopic on the creation of the pop-tart. Untitled Dany Levy Romantic Comedy – Begins production in July 2022.

– Begins production in July 2022. Untitled Kenya Barris Project – A modern-day retelling of Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner? starring Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill.

– A modern-day retelling of Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner? starring Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill. Untitled Lindsay Lohan Movie – Christmas movie.

– Christmas movie. Uprising – 21 Laps Entertainment action thriller about a global viral pandemic that turns people into vampires. Directed by Travis Knight.

Virunga – Leonardo DiCaprio and Barry Jenkins teaming on a movie based on the documentary.

– Leonardo DiCaprio and Barry Jenkins teaming on a movie based on the documentary. We Can Be Heroes 2 – Sequel to the Robert Rodriguez movie that lit up the top 10s in Christmas 2020.

– Sequel to the Robert Rodriguez movie that lit up the top 10s in Christmas 2020. Wedding Season – Tom Dey to direct this rom-com about an Indian-American woman finding a boyfriend temporarily for the wedding season.

– Tom Dey to direct this rom-com about an Indian-American woman finding a boyfriend temporarily for the wedding season. Where I End – Sophia Takal to direct this new sci-fi thriller.

– Sophia Takal to direct this new sci-fi thriller. Your Place Or Mine – Aggregate Films producing this rom-com starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher.

You can find even more Netflix movies coming up on the wiki page which does a fantastic job of keeping up.

So in conclusion, Netflix is making movies. A lot of them.

Have we missed any? Let us know in the comments down below.